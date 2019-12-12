Christmas Gift Guide 2019: all the gifts, movies and games you need for a great Christmas

To say ShortList is in the Christmas spirit is an understatement. This list has been created while we are wearing a novelty Christmas jumper, eating a mince pie (the crumbs are currently jumping around the keyboard keys) and festive music on in the background.

You see, we know how to do Christmas properly and we would love to help you get the best out of Christmas with our ultimate Christmas Gift Guide.

Here you will find the best things to buy your loved ones, fantastic things to decorate your tree, what to watch over the festive period and, most importantly, the booze to drink while sitting in your favourite chair, watching your family playing a rather aggressive game of charades.

First, we will start with the gifts - these are the ultimate Christmas presents to get your loved ones.

Main image credit: RawPixel

Best Christmas Gift Guides

No matter who you are shopping for this Christmas, these are the guides for you - we have everything from the best toys to buy to the things that will keep cooks, runners and coffee lovers entertained.

What to watch, listen to and do over Christmas

The following guides have been created to make sure that you are Christmas ready - they range from how to decorate your tree and what to wear and watch this Christmas...

What to drink over Christmas



And now we come to the booze...



Obviously we recommend that you don't overdo it this Christmas, but if you want to have a tipple or two, then we have a whole host of guides for you.

The first will certainly get you in the festive spirit and that is our Best Christmas beer guide. These are the beers that you don't usually find at other times of the year, and have been brewed with Christmas in mind.

If you aren't too fussy with what to drink, then we have rounded up the best of the best from our guides in the best alcoholic drinks list. This has everything from champagne to gin, so there should be plenty of ideas for you there.

If you are after deals on the best booze, then head to our best alcohol deals, gin deals and whisky deals pages. If you want something that's low alcohol, then the best alcohol-free beers and best non-alcoholic spirits are for you.

If you want specific guides, then the following are for you:

The ShortList Advent Calendar

ShortList has created an advent calendar this year. Each day we are offering up a fantastic exclusive ShortList from a whole host of celebrities. Here are all the days we have unveiled so far...