Christmas Gift Guide 2019: all the gifts, movies and games you need for a great Christmas

To say ShortList is in the Christmas spirit is an understatement. This list has been created while we are wearing a novelty Christmas jumper, eating a mince pie (the crumbs are currently jumping around the keyboard keys) and festive music on in the background.
You see, we know how to do Christmas properly and we would love to help you get the best out of Christmas with our ultimate Christmas Gift Guide.
Here you will find the best things to buy your loved ones, fantastic things to decorate your tree, what to watch over the festive period and, most importantly, the booze to drink while sitting in your favourite chair, watching your family playing a rather aggressive game of charades.
First, we will start with the gifts - these are the ultimate Christmas presents to get your loved ones.
Best Christmas Gift Guides
No matter who you are shopping for this Christmas, these are the guides for you - we have everything from the best toys to buy to the things that will keep cooks, runners and coffee lovers entertained.
- Best Secret Santa gift ideas: great gifts, whatever the price
- Best Christmas stocking fillers: smaller Christmas gift ideas
- Best toys for Christmas 2019: the ultimate in festive fun
- Best Lego sets 2019: the Lego you'll want this Christmas
- The best gifts for her: the most stylish Christmas ideas revealed
- The best gifts for him: fantastic Christmas gift ideas
- Cheap gifts: budget Amazon buys for Christmas
- Best gifts for audiophiles: fantastic-sounding Christmas ideas
- Gifts for cooks and foodies: great gifts for bakers
- Best gifts for runners: everything from sports tech to stocking fillers
- Best gifts for coffee lovers: great coffee-based gifts
- Best gifts for cyclists 2019: fantastic Christmas gifts ideas
- Best gifts for photographers: Useful present ideas the photographer in your life
- Best wine gifts: great gifts for wine lovers this Christmas
- Gifts for gamers: the best gaming gifts around right now
- Gifts for movie lovers: 10 amazing movie-themed gifts to buy
What to watch, listen to and do over Christmas
The following guides have been created to make sure that you are Christmas ready - they range from how to decorate your tree and what to wear and watch this Christmas...
- ShortList's guide on how to carve a turkey
- The 12 best alt Christmas songs
- The best Christmas films on NOW TV: yes, it includes Die Hard
- The best movies on Netflix (December 2019): great Netflix films to stream today
- Best Movies On NOW TV in December 2019
- Best Christmas baubles: fantastic tree decorations revealed
- Best Christmas jumpers: get your festive look here
- The best Christmas songs of all time: great festive bangers
- The best Quality Street, ranked - have you voted for your favourite?
- The best board games to bond (or argue) over this Christmas
What to drink over Christmas
And now we come to the booze...
Obviously we recommend that you don't overdo it this Christmas, but if you want to have a tipple or two, then we have a whole host of guides for you.
The first will certainly get you in the festive spirit and that is our Best Christmas beer guide. These are the beers that you don't usually find at other times of the year, and have been brewed with Christmas in mind.
If you aren't too fussy with what to drink, then we have rounded up the best of the best from our guides in the best alcoholic drinks list. This has everything from champagne to gin, so there should be plenty of ideas for you there.
If you are after deals on the best booze, then head to our best alcohol deals, gin deals and whisky deals pages. If you want something that's low alcohol, then the best alcohol-free beers and best non-alcoholic spirits are for you.
If you want specific guides, then the following are for you:
- The best gin: the best gin in the world tried, tested and ranked (updated)
- Best pink gin 2019: Big names, batch distilled offerings and bags of flavour
- The best craft beers 2019: 10 brilliant brews to try
- Best gluten-free beers
- Best vodka 2019: great vodka, big brands and the base for a great cocktail
- The best rum 2019: 11 rum brands put to the ultimate drinking test
- Best cider brands 2019: 13 brilliant bottles you have to try
- Best tequila 2019: top tequila brands, ideal with salt and lime
- Best champagne 2019: the ultimate fizz selection and some top-rated prosecco
- Best supermarket gin: top-quality spirits at bargain prices
- The best beer subscription boxes 2019: which delivery service is best?
- Best American beer you can buy in the UK
The ShortList Advent Calendar
ShortList has created an advent calendar this year. Each day we are offering up a fantastic exclusive ShortList from a whole host of celebrities. Here are all the days we have unveiled so far...
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 1: Richard Hammond's best Grand Tour bits
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 2: Gary Lineker's best football moments
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 3: Avengers: Endgame's writers' 5 best movie endings
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 4: Exclusive Hobbs & Shaw director interview
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 5: Mo Gilligan's favourite cartoons
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 6: Craig David's 5 best collaborations
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 7: Luke Evans reveals his 7 favourite animated movies
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 8: 5 best vocalists, according to Carice Van Houten
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 9: Paul Tremblay's 5 best horror short stories
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 10: Rupert Grint’s 6 favourite thrillers (EXCLUSIVE)
- ShortList Advent Calendar - Day 11: Jack Savoretti's 5 best plot twists of all time
- ShortList Advent Calendar- Day 12: Comedian Omid Djalili's 5 best stand-up moments