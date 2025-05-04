Star Wars Day 2025: 9 of the best bits of merch we would use Jedi Mind Tricks to get

Star Wars Day 2025 is this weekend. You might choose to celebrate with a rewatch of some of the classic movies on Disney Plus.

You might even head to some of the community events organised around the world. But as with so many things Disney, Star Wars day is also a top time for merch.

There’s stacks of the stuff announced just in time for May 4. We even got to see some of it in person at a preview event held by the Disney Store.

Here are some of our favourite new and recent releases we think you should consider picking up this Star Wars Day. Some will only drop on May the 4th itself, so check in on Sunday.

1. Star Wars denim jacket

Take double denim to the dark side with this £55 denim jacket from the Disney Store. It’s a pretty bold statement, featuring a gigantic Darth Vader splashed across the back and “together we can rule the galaxy” lettering by the shoulders.

Available from the Disney Store

2. Displate Star Wars Heroes metal posters

Poster specialist Displate has a new range of Star Wars artworks being pushed for Star Wars Day. As ever, these are printed onto stainless steel. And you can choose whether to go for a matt or gloss finish, and how large you want them. Its new-look range is dubbed Star Wars Heroes, and paints Star Wars characters in art nouveau style. As you can see, villains are included too. The Darth design is pretty badass.

3. Mouse Droid MSE-6

This is a life-size replica of the MSE-6 repair droid often seen trundling around the hallways of Star Destroyers. It costs £90, but is fairly large, is operated using a remote controller, has LED lights and makes beepy noises just like the repair droid from the films. Love it.

5. Star Wars X Citizen Rebel Starfighter watch



Citizen revealed this Rebel Starfighter watch back in January, but Star Wars day is the perfect time to pick it up. We’re fans largely because it looks pretty great on its own merits, before you even consider that fandom injection. Its sub-dials feature X-Wing, Death Star and rebellion logo markings, while there’s a large piece of colour X-Wing artwork on the back.

6. LEGO Chopper kit





A load of Star Wars LEGO sets dropped ahead of Star Wars day this year. This one isn’t the biggest, the most complicated and brick-filled, but it is perhaps the cutest. Chopper, aka C1-10P, features in Ahsoka and is a 1039-piece kit with a presentation plate. Its head tilts, the “arms” are movable and it’s an altogether deeper cut if you already have an R2D2 in your collection.

7. Hasbro Director Orson Krennic Black series figure

We’re still reeling from the release of Andor season 2. If you’re with us, what better way to become even more Andor-pilled than to get one of these new Director Orson Krennic figures from Hasbro. It features a pretty good likeness of Ben Mendelsohn, a fabric cape and blaster. It stands 15cm tall and provides full articulation of head and limbs. This is a classier breed of action figure.

8. Tauntaun cap

Not afraid to show your Star Wars love out in public? You can take it to the next level with this Tauntaun cap. It costs £25 but features soft toy-style ears and horns. 95% of passers-by probably won't even realise it's a Tauntaun, but this is very much a go big or go home item. Wear with confidence.

9. 1:6 scale Darth Vader from Hot Toys

You need a bit of faith with this one. At first glance the preview images look like a bad cartoon illustration but this 1/6 scale representation of Darth Vader is actually real, as shown off in Sideshow's unboxing below. The USP here is the figure is daubed with the red and blue highlights of a goodies-versus-baddies lightsaber battle. It doesn't come cheap, but it does come from one of the best names in serious nerd culture figures. Includes 10 different switchable hands, 3 lightsabers (one lights up over USB) and 30 points of articulation. Check it out:

10. Starbucks planetary mugs

Don't fancy filling your home with even more useless junk? These Star Wars mugs are a bit more practical than the rest of the stuff we've mentioned. They're produced in partnership with Starbucks, and are clearly for the more discerning of Star Wars fan. Rather than just bunging on a Star Wars logo, these are themed with Tatooine, Kashyyk and Genosis. The other side features linked character artwork:

Coming to the Disney Store



