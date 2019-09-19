Sky's NOW TV may be "TV" by name, but that’s not all it is by nature.

NOW TV offers a great choice of movies as well as the latest Sky and HBO TV shows. There are classic films and current blockbusters to stream. A Sky Cinema pass grants access to over a thousand movies on demand, and a new premiere is added every day.

From the six-time 2019 Oscar-nominated BlacKkKlansman to the heart-pumping horror of A Quiet Place, and classic family films like Disney’s The Lion King, here are the movies you should put on your must-watch list.

UPDATE: A few fantastic movies have been recently added to NOW TV, including Solo: A Star Wars Story, Venom, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. If you've had your eye on any of these, act quick. Not all of them will be around on NOW TV for long. The good thing about NOW TV compared to other streaming services though, is you're told when the movie is likely to be removed from the service.

Get the popcorn ready and claim your spot on the sofa: this is our pick of the best films to watch on NOW TV. Upvote your favourite and suggest your own additions for this list at the bottom.

Best Movies On NOW TV 1 . Call Me By Your Name Watch at Now TV Despite the sexual scenes in the expertly told romance Call Me By Your Name, its star Armie Hammer has said that the only moment where he felt awkward on set was when filming his dance scenes. Coincidentally, during the party scene, the song playing is ‘Love My Way’ by The Psychadelic Furs. The opening lyrics are, "There's an army on the dance floor,” which means that while it plays, there is literally an Armie on the dance floor. 5 2 Thanks for voting 2 . A Quiet Place Watch at Now TV Not only is A Quiet Place the best horror film of last year, it’s one of the best horror films of the decade. It’s set in a post-apocalyptic world where dangerous blind aliens with super-sensitive hearing hunt you down if you make a sound. For a film set in a deadly silent world, its no small feat that it won the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing last year. The film’s stars (and real-life husband and wife) John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will return for a sequel in 2020. 3 2 Thanks for voting 3 . The Lion King Watch at Now TV If you’ve ever wondered what the opening lyrics to ‘The Circle Of Life’ translate to in English, it’s “Here comes a lion, Father / Oh, yes, it's a lion / Here comes a lion, Father / Oh yes, it's a lion / A lion, we're going to conquer / A lion, a lion and a leopard come to this open place." Probably more matter-of-fact than you expected, but now’s your chance to stream the 1994 Disney classic and memorise the lyrics before you watch the photo-realistic CGI remake, starring Beyoncé and Donald Glover. 3 2 Thanks for voting 4 . BlacKkKlansman Watch at Now TV The outrageous story told in Spike Lee’s 2018 crime movie BlacKkKlansman has to be seen to be believed. And, amazingly, it’s true: it’s based on a 2014 memoir by Ron Stallworth, a 1970s African-American police detective who worked to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The real Ron Stallworth has revealed he originally wanted Denzel Washington to play him, but laughed when he found out that John David Washington had landed the lead role instead – the actor is Denzel’s real-life son. 2 2 Thanks for voting 5 . Avengers: Infinity War Watch at Now TV Not over Avengers: Infinity War Part 2? Us neither. Relive the epic first half to the Marvel conclusion and get ready to have an even bigger I’m-not-crying-I-must-be-allergic-to-dust-reaction than ever before. If you’re rewatching, look out for the hilarious hidden Easter Eggs hidden along the way: Anthony and Joe Russo got one of their first big gigs directing Arrested Development, and if you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll spy a blue Tobias Fünke in The Collector's display cases. He’s even wearing denim shorts.

4 4 Thanks for voting 6 . The Disaster Artist Watch at Now TV From the best worst film ever made was born one that’s certainly one of the best of recent years. The Disaster Artist dramatises the making of the 2003 cult so-bad-its-good movie The Room. James Franco directs and stars as The Room’s eccentric director and star, Tommy Wiseau. Franco has said in interviews that Wiseau himself approves “99.9%” of the film, but objects to the lacklustre way Franco throws a football in the movie.

2 2 Thanks for voting 7 . Love, Simon Watch at Now TV Love, Simon has been praised by audiences and critics alike for its sensitive portrayal of a gay teen finding himself, and the journey he goes on to come out to his friends and family in the process. It’s also a really funny and sweet classic teen movie. The group of pals in the film, led by Nick Robinson and Katherine Langford, feel so natural in part because the film’s director actually kept the camera rolling to get footage of the actors when they weren’t acting. 2 2 Thanks for voting 8 . Venom Watch at Now TV If you're a Spiderman comics fan, or watched the animated show as a kid, you'll be familiar with Venom. For those not as clued up on the backstory, it's about a journalist called Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) who encounters a weird alien substance and becomes Venom, a mixture of Eddie and the alien stuff. It gives him superhuman strength and power. 0 0 Thanks for voting 9 . The Shape of Water Watch at NOW TV This beautiful movie from highly-acclaimed director Guilllermo Del Toro is a Cold War thriller, fantasy tale and love story rolled into one. It's about a woman called Elisa who meets a half-man, half-fish hybrid who was found in South America and has since been held in a top-secret government lab. 0 0 Thanks for voting 10 . Solo: A Star Wars Story Watch at NOW TV Although this movie didn't do as well as expected at the box office, it's a great watch for any fans of Han Solo and his backstory. Harrison Ford may not have been able to reprise his role and play his younger self, but Alden Ehrenreich does an absolutely fantastic job as young Han, just as Donald Glover plays a mesmerising young Lando Calrissian. 0 0 Thanks for voting 11 . Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri Watch at NOW TV Frances McDormand is truly excellent in this movie as Mildred Hayes, a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter. When no one is arrested after seven months, she puts up roadside signs to try and get the Ebbing police to take action. 0 0 Thanks for voting 12 . Coco Watch at Now TV A warning: you will cry during Coco. But pop some tissues in your pocket and enjoy the gorgeous ride to the land of the dead anyway. The Disney Pixar animation about the Mexican Day Of The Dead may feature a load of skeletons, but it sure is life-affirming. Coco is so touching that even though it contains themes that would usually be banned in China, the Chinese censor board was apparently so moved by the film’s warmth it released it in cinemas anyway.

1 2 Thanks for voting 13 . Crazy Rich Asians Watch at Now TV Nothing will make you want to go to Singapore, or just be really, ridiculously, filthy rich, more than Crazy Rich Asians. The rom-com is a feast for the senses and the feel-good hit of last summer. Two more sequels are set to be filmed back-to-back next year. Incredibly, this huge blockbuster was also romantic lead Henry Golding’s first ever film role. Before this, the English-Malaysian star was a presenter for BBC’s The Travel Show.

