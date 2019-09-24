The best gin 2019: the best gin in the world tried, tested and ranked

Welcome to our best gin guide, created for those who are tired of always picking the same old gin. We've sampled tons of the stuff to make sure that the drinks in this list are the best gins around.

Gin has, quite deservedly, seen an explosion - there's been many varieties and gin brands over recent years, which means there are plenty to choose from.

UPDATE: The world’s first naturally black gin is here, but you might have to wait a little while to try it. Having been launched on Monday night, Scapegrace Black has already sold out. The blackness of the gin is created using a special blend of botanicals being distilled at a specific (unknown) temperature. It gets even better though, when mixed with tonic, the gin turns from black to shades of red and purple. Scapegrace are working to bring the NZ$79.95 bottle back in stock, so keep your eye on the website if you fancy getting your hands on a bottle.



Between 2010 and 2017, the amount of distilleries making gin have trebled and the reason is a simple one: in 2009, gin production rules were loosened and this allowed craft gin makers in to create creative versions of the juniper juice in smaller batches.

Research from Mintel suggests that almost three in ten (28%) adults aged 24-31, described as 'Younger Millennials', drink at home because they say it takes too much effort to go out.This means that, for many, the drink options you can pick up at your local supermarket are having a boom in popularity.

The problem is, when it comes to picking the best gin, there are bloody loads. Too many, if anything, so we’ve done you a favour and sieved through the rest and brought you only the best gins, all test tasted by the Shortlist team.

The best gin in 2019 1 . Thomas Dakin (70cl) £22 View now at Amazon Thomas Dakin has a taste that isn't for everyone - and it's all to do with one of the 11 botanicals they use for the gin. It's uses horseradish that gives the drink a savoury kick in its aftertaste. It's quite a full flavour but mix it with something citrusy like a bitter lemon tonic or some orange peel and you have a lovely flavoursome taste. Interestingly, this gin's origins are found in Warrington but it is branded Manchester on the bottle. Given Thomas Dakin is opening up a new distillery in Manchester, we can forgive them. 145 40 Thanks for voting 2 . Bloom London £29.75 (70 cl) View now at Amazon The branding says it’s floral, most reviews say it’s perhaps too perfume-y, but we just weren’t getting that. Not in a sickly way, anyway. Deliciously citrus, it’s easy on the juniper making it a great gin for non-gin loving gin drinkers. And we realise how odd that sounds. Essentially: if you want to start an evening with a gin, this is the one.

102 44 Thanks for voting 3 . Monkey 47 £33.50 (500 ml) View now at Amazon An incredibly fun gin that serves the purpose of getting sozzled better than all others. Haling from the Black Forest in Germany, the name comes from the number of botanicals that go into this unique gin, and the fact it’s bottled at bedtime-inducing 47% proof. Palate-wise it’s complex (there are, also, pleasingly, forty-seven different tastes packed in there). Woody, spicy, fruity, and herby: it is pretty much everything a gin can be.

125 96 Thanks for voting 4 . Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin at Aldi £14.19 (1 L) View now at Aldi Yes, the worst kept secret in bargain food-shopping is also home to, officially, one of the world’s best gins. The Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin won a gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition and it’s hard to argue (especially with its price set at a lip-smacking £14.19) with its bone dry and straight-forward flavouring, the Oliver Cromwell gin is unfussy and versatile with notes of juniper, lemon, and orange peel before fading to reveal hints of hot wax. Your booze cupboard deserves this bargain. 81 70 Thanks for voting 5 . Hendricks £29.99 (70 cl) View now at Master of Malt Just brilliant, isn’t it? You don’t need us to tell you that. It contains 11 botanicals, along with cucumber and rose to give it that distinctive flavour. To best enjoy, have it with cucumber, in the sun. Obviously. This is a classic stepping stone gin for those looking to branch out beyond the basics. Try it out in the early part of your gin odyssey. 134 124 Thanks for voting 6 . No.3 London Dry Gin £43 View now at Amazon It was only right that No.3 made our list after winning the International Spirits Challenge ‘Best in Class’ gin trophy four times - along with another 20 awards since 2010. The main flavours in this ‘world class’ spirit are the classic gin botanicals of juniper, citrus and spice. That means that it’s crisp, 'zingy' taste is followed by the warmth of cardamom and a final dryness from angelica. Best served with tonic, a big wedge of grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Tanqueray No. Ten £25.00 (70cl) View now at Amazon Now this is one where you will need tonic. One of our writers described this as having “a huge bouquet” before rather harshly being pelted with lemon slices. But he has a point: there’s an earthy richness twinned with citrus that really keeps you on your toes. Looks great to order, too, in its lurid green bottle, and tastes great to drink.

89 89 Thanks for voting 8 . Martin Miller’s £22.00 (70cl) View now at Amazon This is our favourite summer gin thanks to its slight, but not intense, perfumed charm. A self-consciously ‘old-school’ gin (despite being first created in 1990), distiller Martin Miller wanted to create a gin that “tasted of gin” and not, in his words, “of some highly flavoured confection”. Distilled in the Black Country from ten botanicals, Miller’s is blended with Icelandic water to simple, stunning effect.

53 96 Thanks for voting 9 . Beefeater 24 £18.00 (70cl) View now at Amazon Made in the heart of London at the Kennington distillery using a recipe that took eighteen months to develop, Beefeater 24 includes Seville orange peel, lemon peel, bitter almond, angelica root, angelica seed, juniper, liquorice, orris root, coriander, and a blend of Chinese green and Japanese sencha teas with grapefruit peel. What does that mean? Well, it means a liquorice-influenced finish means that you won’t forget drinking it. Save until late in the evening. 49 104 Thanks for voting 10 . Brockmans Intensely Smooth £34.00 (70cl) View now at Amazon You might not be surprised to hear Brockmans Intensely Smooth is… intensely smooth. Like having George Clooney pull out your chair and light you a cigarette… only a gin. Made with Bulgarian coriander, blueberries, blackberries, and bittersweet Valencia orange peels, the result is a gin bursting with flavour that doesn’t forgo balance for punch.



41 111 Thanks for voting 11 . William Chase £37.89 (70 cl) View now at Amazon This is the ultimate tonic partner, with flavours of juniper, apple and elderflower alongside subtle citrus. Some serve with a slice of fresh apple but we like it just the way it is. The finished gin is distilled over 100 times with the entire process taking over two years, from orchard to bottle. You can genuinely taste the effort that goes into it. And it 48% you can taste the booze that goes into it. Treat it with care. 27 97 Thanks for voting 12 . Caorunn £22.00 (70cl) View now at Amazon Handcrafted in small batches at Balmenach Distillery in Scotland’s Speyside region, Caorunn is an unusually herbal experience thanks to its use of Rowan Berry. The well balanced fruity flavours of the gin make it exceedingly drinkable: dry and crisp when neat, use tonic sparingly so as not to lose its subtle notes.

