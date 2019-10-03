The best movies on Netflix (October 2019): great Netflix films to stream

These are the best movies on Netflix, the great flicks old and new that have arrived on the service recently and are already proving to be popular. Netflix has made quite the name for itself as a purveyor of top quality, original TV content. But that’s only half the story for the world’s premier streaming service. It’s also a great source of films, from Originals to classics, blockbusters to indie films.

UPDATE: Netflix has added some fantastic new films to its back catalogue over the past few months. Our favourites include thrilling classics, like Jurassic Park and Silence of the Lambs, through to more recent drama and science-fiction that sticks with us for days after, like Nightcrawler and Ex Machina.

That's one of the main reasons we love the Netflix film library, it may not be comprehensive, but it does turn up its fair share of established cinematic treats. Netflix also seems to be getting better and better at producing its own original movies. We’re not saying Roma was robbed at the Oscars, but yeah. Roma was robbed at the Oscars.

Here, then, is a round up of some of the best recent additions to the Netflix film library. Do keep in mind that the non-Netflix Originals will likely be on borrowed time, so don’t drag your feet on pressing that play button if you see something you like. Some titles tend to stay on Netflix for years, others are gone within a month or so.

Goodfellas

There's never a bad time to rewatch Martin Scorsese's hugely influential gangster epic, which is an adaptation of a true story recounted by Nicholas Pileggi. Ray Liotta plays Henry Hill, who went from tough mob enforcer to FBI informant over the space of 25 chaotic years. Goodfellas became famous for a whole bunch of reasons, not least of which is a memorable turn from Joe Pesci as the psychotic mobster Tommy DeVito.

Reservoir Dogs

The film that put Quentin Tarantino's name on the map, then proceeded to blow a hole through said map with a shotgun. Reservoir Dogs remains a visceral treat with one of the tensest denouements in cinematic history, as a crew of violent criminals pick through the bloody aftermath of a bungled jewellery store heist. The question of who is to be trusted soon becomes secondary to who will get to keep all their body parts.

The Princess Bride

Rob Reiner's adventure comedy, which is based on a novel from the late William Goldman, has barely aged in 30 years. That's probably because it was way ahead of its time, deftly skewering the po-faced fantasy genre with post-modern relish and no little heart. The story of star-crossed lovers Wesley and Princess Buttercup is recounted by a gravelly voiced Peter Falk to his young grandson, played by Fred Savage of The Wonder Years.

Apollo 13

An interesting accompaniment to last year's Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, Apollo 13 tells the story of the aborted 1970 moon mission that so nearly ended in tragedy. Tom Hanks does his Tom Hanks thing as the decent and likeable astronaut Jim Lovell, who must lead his shell-shocked crew on a desperate recovery mission. It's heart-in-mouth stuff from director Ron Howard, ably aided by a cast that includes Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise and Ed Harris.

Spider-Man Homecoming

Spider-Man may have gone through far too many reboots, but this movie is Spider-Man done right. Tom Holland is the perfect age to play the teenage web slinger, while Michael Keaton's bad guy is flawed and ferocious in equal measure. Who knows where the Marvel Universe is set to go now End Game has come and gone, but with superheroes like this one sticking around, it's in good hands

Jurassic Park

The 1993 classic Jurassic Park never gets old. For those who haven't seen it about 20+ times already like most of us here at Shortlist, it's a movie about a multi-millionaire who decides to tamper with some very old DNA and open a theme park full of real-life dinosaurs. As you'd expect, nothing goes to plan and when the dinos get loose, some early visitors, played by Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum) have to try and make it one in one piece.

Inception

This mind-bending sci-fi masterpiece from Christopher Nolan is a perfect mix of fantasy, future shock and drama. It's about a group who delve into the depths of dreams in order to plant and shape someone's beliefs. This might sound abstract, but works very well on screen. Everyone is plugged into the 'dream machine' and then gets to work influencing their surroundings, whether that's a ski slope, hotel or Parisian streets.

Silence of the Lambs

FBI trainee Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster) is tasked with talking to Hannibal Lecter (played by Anthony Hopkins) about a recent spate of murders. The thing is, the talks take place within a maximum-security asylum because Lecter is a psychiatrist-turned-cannibal who knows a thing or two of his own about murdering people. It's a fantastic thriller filled with psychological twists and turns as well as a fair amount of gore and suspense.

City of God

Shot on location in some of Rio de Janeiro's poorest neighbourhoods, City of God is set in the 1970s and follows the story of two men who are destined for different paths. Rocket (played by Alexandre Rodrigues) is a photographer who documents drug-related violence in the city. Whereas José "Zé" Pequeno (played by Leandro Firmino da Hora), is a drug dealer who uses Rocket's photos to increase his fame.

Ex Machina

Written and directed by the fantastic James Garland (of The Beach and Annihilation fame), Ex Machina follows the story of Caleb (played by Domhnall Gleeson), who wins a contest at work to meet the founder of the company he works for, the reclusive Nathan (played by Oscar Isaac). But all isn't as it seems in Nathan's super fancy and futuristic home in the middle of nowhere. He claims he wants Caleb to test one of his AI creations, but really his motives are much more nefarious. This is a nail-biting sci-fi movie that not only looks fantastic and harks to classic gothic fiction, but poses some interesting philosophical questions about artificial intelligence, consciousness and what it means to be human.

Midnight Cowboy

Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman star in this classic 1969 drama about an unlikely friendship between prostitute Joe Buck (played by Voight) and conman Ratzo Rizzo (played by Hoffman). Based on a 1965 novel of the same name, it scooped three Academy Awards when it was first released and is considered one of the best American films ever made.

Call Me By Your Name

This romantic drama from director Luca Guadagnino won a number of awards when it was first released in 2017. It's about 17-year-old Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet) and 24-year-old Oliver (played by Armie Hammer) and their sexual relationship over one summer. It was so well received that it's even been confirmed there'll be a sequel.

Psycho

The classic 1960 horror film Psycho is now showing on Netflix and it's truly one of the most eerie and suspenseful movies ever made – famously without any actual violence shown on screen. It's directed and produced by Alfred Hitchcock and it's about a secretary (played by Janet Leigh) and her stay at a motel, run by Norman Bates (played by Anthony Perkins) where things are not as they seem.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal shines in the lead role of Nightcrawler as Louis Bloom, a man who records violent scenes and car crashes late at night around Los Angeles before selling the footage to a local TV station. It's a hard-hitting thriller that raises important questions about journalism and the public's desire to be the first to see horrific scenes on their TV. It received widespread critical acclaim when it was released in 2014 and was nominated for an Academy Award.