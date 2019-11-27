Best Secret Santa gift ideas: get a great Black Friday discount

Secret Santas can be great. Or a nightmare.

Among good friends, you might be able to pick out the perfect present, one that makes everyone at your 'friendmas' laugh out loud. Get paired with someone you barely know at work and it's a petri dish for anxiety.

We've had a dig through all the major Black Friday sales to see which bargains might be a suitable fit for a secret Santa present.

We have innocuous ones for Dave in accounts who you've barely said two words to, and some slightly left-field picks for people you know better.



But all of them stick to one of the most important rules of the average secret Santa: they don't cost too much. We've stuck below £20 with all these Black Friday deals, and several are well below.

Just £15 Bulldog gin £15.00 This London Dry gin is a stunning buy at £15. You’ll find it around £20 or above elsewhere, and our search has revealed nowhere selling it cheaper. It has a light flavour, making it great for a clean G&T, or as a base for cocktails. There are floral and citrus notes, with greater complexity than you might expect at the price. Buy now from Amazon

Under £20 Naked Grouse whisky £18.99 Naked Grouse is out pick of the sub-£20 whiskys on sale this Black Friday. It’s a 70cl bottle and its flavour is packed with notes of fudge and toffee. Sherry casks are used in its maturation for a spicy kick. Buy now from Amazon

Under £10 Nerf Elite Disruptor £8.99 That’s right, Nerf guns are still a thing. This is perfect for an ultra-budget secret santa, to chase colleagues around the office after a few gins. It fires its foamy darts up to 27m. You could get a three-pack from a £20 budget. Buy now from Amazon

Under £10 Make Your Own Neon Effect Sign £8.74 Here’s a fun one. This pack includes a 3m length of pink neon tubing. You use a length of wire to mould it into the shape you want and clip the light tube to the wire. It uses two AA batteries, not included, so make sure to include some under the wrapping. Buy now from Amazon

Under £17 Sweet Shop hamper £16.49 This hamper contains 50+ sweets you may remember from childhood. There are rainbow drops, double dips and dib dabs. Sugar may be the enemy these days, but if you're going to indulge, it might as well be at Christmas. Buy now from Amazon