The best rum 2019: the 10 rum bottles put to the ultimate drinking test

The word on the street is that rum is the next big trend in the world of spirits. It’s easy to see why. The best rums comes in many different shapes, sizes, styles and importantly, flavours. There’s something for everyone.



In its simplest form, rum is a clear liquid distilled from various forms of sugar, like demerara and molasses. However, this is often followed by barrel ageing in oak casks and, like some of the modern craft beers, some have fruit or spices added.

UPDATED: If you hadn't heard already, there's a new rum in town - Black Tot Rum to be precise. Launched by Elixir Distillers, the tipple is aged in ex-bourbon barrels and claims to be turning navy rum on its head by marrying four types of pot and column still rums from Barbados, Jamaica and Guyana.

Created as a tribute to July 31 1970 - a date when the British Navy ceased the tradition of giving tot rum to sailors - Black Tot rum is a nod to the consignment of rums discovered a decade ago in London that date back to the original era. The originals aren't cheap mind, coming in at £650 a bottle - which is precisely why a new bottle of Black Tot is a pretty great alternative.

Best gins to try | Best whiskeys from around the world | Best craft beers to drink today





This means you can get white, golden, dark, navy, spiced and fruit rum - and then combinations of those types. Traditionally rum comes from the Caribbean, but these days you can get it from all over the place including Scotland. Here’s a selection every rum lover should try.

Upvote your personal favourite.

10 of the best rums 1 . Mount Gay - XO - 43% £33 View at Amazon Some rum is better taken without a mixer and Mount Gay, which claims to be the oldest rum distillery in the world with a deed from 1703, has created a corker. ‘XO’ stands for extra old and is a blend of different rums aged between seven and 15 years old. It’s dry and oaky on the nose, yet is fruity and slightly sweet in taste, then has a smooth finish. This is a rum for the whisky lovers, who should try it as an old fashioned.

46 13 Thanks for voting 2 . Wood’s - 100 Old Navy Rum - 57% £30 View at Amazon Navy rum must be at least 57% abv (alcohol by volume). Wood’s is one of the few rums you’ll find at this strength. Not only is it like drinking alcoholic toffee, it’s affordable too. If it’s too much for you neat, try using it in cocktails for a real depth of flavour and body.

25 9 Thanks for voting 3 . El Dorado - 12 - 40% £37 View at Amazon When a rum has won no less than seven golds at the Carribean Rum Taste Test you know you’re onto a winner, quite literally. This 12 year old rum is a blend of Coffey still and double wooden pot still rums. It has a really deep and rich, almost port-like flavour, and a robust body. With notes of caramel, spice, vanilla and prunes it’s really quite moreish. 25 16 Thanks for voting 4 . The Kraken - Black Spiced Rum - 40% £22 View at Amazon With its distinctive bottle and branding, Kraken has quickly become a modern classic and a rum you’ll find in pretty much any pub or bar. It’s as dark as squid ink, rich and spicy yet somehow drinks just well neat as it does mixed with coke. This really is a rum for any home bar. 35 32 Thanks for voting 5 . East London Liquor Company - Demerara Rum - 40% £29 View at Amazon You might know East London Liquor for its gin but this rum is definitely worth a go, partly because it’s so affordable despite the quality on offer. It is made in Guyana by Demerara Distillers with the last remaining wooden Coffey still in the world, and aged for three years in ex-bourbon casks. The sugar really comes through here along with big fruity notes. 13 11 Thanks for voting 6 . Plantation - Pineapple Stiggins’ Fancy - 40% £34 View at Amazon Fruited rum is great but can often be over the top. Plantation has got it spot on here, delivering authentic fruit flavour alongside others, such as ginger, cola and vanilla. Pineapples are infused with Original Dark then distilled, later to be blended with 3 Star white rum, which has had the rind added. The name, if you’re wondering, comes from Reverend Stiggins in Dickens’s Pickwick Papers, whose favourite drink is pineapple rum.

17 16 Thanks for voting 7 . Havana Club - 3 Year Old - 40% £19 View at The Whisky Exchange You’ll need a white rum in your home bar for making cocktails like mojitos and daiquiris, and you really can’t go wrong with Havana Club as a staple. Partly because it’s one of the most affordable rums out there but also due to its clean and crisp profile with some subtle flavours in the background including citrus, oak and a nice sweetness.

17 19 Thanks for voting 8 . Angostura - No 1 - 40% £86 View at Amazon Angostura doesn’t just make bitters to go in your cocktails. In fact, it makes some of the best rums in the world and No 1 is one for special occasions and the connoisseur. This rum has been carefully aged for a total of 16 years, 10 in American oak before being transferred, unusually, to French oak for the remaining six. The result is a sublimely smooth and characterful tipple. 23 26 Thanks for voting 9 . OVD - Demerara - 40% £17 View at Amazon If you don’t like the idea of using white rum in cocktails then look to OVD and this extremely dark and rich demerara rum. It really is like drinking alcoholic brown sugar in liquid form and works great in any situation - neat, with any mixer, particularly ginger beer - and in all rum based cocktails to create dark versions. Oh and it’s really affordable, too.

9 14 Thanks for voting 10 . Sweetdram - Smoked Spiced Rum - 41% £29 View at Amazon Probably not one for the rum purists out there, but this intriguing rum is worth a try for gin-lovers and the adventurous. Sweetdram adds various botanicals to a base of aged Guyanese rum including macerated lime leaf, chamomile, cardamom, fennel, grains of paradise and fig. All that creates a hugely complex and interesting flavour. And, to finish off, lapsang souchong tea imparts some smokiness. You’ll get something different with each sip. Sweetdram is brewed in Edinburgh. 13 35 Thanks for voting View More

SOMETHING MISSING FROM OUR SHORTLIST? Tell us about it, and if enough people agree we'll add it in. Submit shortlist entry



