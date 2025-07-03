Is this the fanciest Nando's in the world?

Our inner thirteen year old is super jealous rn

an image of the pop up Nando&#039;s restaurant inside the Texas mansion. The logo is hanging on the wall with a sign to the left. There is a bar with three chairs up against it
(Image credit: Nando's)
Hermione Blandford's avatar
By
published
in News

We all love a Nando’s. In fact, Brits love Nando’s so much we wouldn’t be surprised if there was some kind of Peri Peri-related question on the British citizenship test. But streamer Kai Cenat might have taken it one step further…

Cenat has teamed up with Nando’s to create a pop-up restaurant in the home (mansion) of San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker. Clearly, they’re set for the spiciest summer ever.

an image of the interior of the pop up Nando's restaurant. It shows the same bar and seats as the last image but from a different angle

(Image credit: Nando's)

The million-dollar pad features a 6,000-square-foot gym, and two basketball courts amongst other jealousy-sparking amenities. The AMP group who are behind the pop-up are kicking off the 30-day streaming sesh with a tour of the new summer home of Peri Peri.

The unexpected restaurant location was debuted during a live stream, where Cenat opened the doors to the new Nando’s, which was made exclusively for the AMP livestream. The 24-hour Nando’s is bringing the spice (and presumably lemon and herbs) to the Texas soon-to-be hotspot, with a 1-1 experience for all AMP streamers, serving up all the classics, including chicken wings, wraps, sides, and more.

The AMP Summer livestreams are running throughout July on Twitch, so at least you can look at it and get involved somewhat transatlantically if you can’t actually be there irl. Or maybe just pop down to your local to get your cheeky fix.

Hermione Blandford
Hermione Blandford
Content Editor

Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
  • The cover art for the Super Mario Bros Movie featuring Bowser, Luigi, Toad, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong
    Shigeru Miyamoto spills the beans on Super Mario movie sequel

    A return to the Mushroom Kingdom

  • Three actors on a sliced photo featuring on the left Callina Liang, in the middle Jason Mamoa and on the right Orville Peck
    Unpacking the incredible cast of the new Street Fighter movie

    And another one

You might also like
View More ▸