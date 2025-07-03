Is this the fanciest Nando's in the world?

We all love a Nando’s. In fact, Brits love Nando’s so much we wouldn’t be surprised if there was some kind of Peri Peri-related question on the British citizenship test. But streamer Kai Cenat might have taken it one step further…

Cenat has teamed up with Nando’s to create a pop-up restaurant in the home (mansion) of San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker. Clearly, they’re set for the spiciest summer ever.

(Image credit: Nando's)

The million-dollar pad features a 6,000-square-foot gym, and two basketball courts amongst other jealousy-sparking amenities. The AMP group who are behind the pop-up are kicking off the 30-day streaming sesh with a tour of the new summer home of Peri Peri.

The unexpected restaurant location was debuted during a live stream, where Cenat opened the doors to the new Nando’s, which was made exclusively for the AMP livestream. The 24-hour Nando’s is bringing the spice (and presumably lemon and herbs) to the Texas soon-to-be hotspot, with a 1-1 experience for all AMP streamers, serving up all the classics, including chicken wings, wraps, sides, and more.

The AMP Summer livestreams are running throughout July on Twitch, so at least you can look at it and get involved somewhat transatlantically if you can’t actually be there irl. Or maybe just pop down to your local to get your cheeky fix.