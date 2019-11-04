Whisky offers: best pre Black Friday 2019 whisky deals revealed

Some of the whisky deals you can get on Amazon at the moment are simply stunning, so this year’s Black Friday is going to be very interesting indeed. That’s right, Black Friday 2019 is just around the corner and that means that whisky offers will soon start piling in (and they already have).

Whether you are looking for a fantastic single malt, an Irish whisky, blended whisky or bourbon - we have our whisky deals scouts scouring the web for you and this will be the place to find them so bookmark this page now.





Shortlist has a vested interest in whisky. There’s our best whiskey guide for a start. This is the place where we run down the whiskeys and bourbons that you need to taste right now.





We are always heading to tasting sessions to make sure that we are pointing out the right whisky deals for you.

It’s highly likely that there will be deals on all sorts of alcohol this Black Friday, so be sure to check out our best rum guide, too. As well as our best gin guide.





Sure, they may not hit quite the way a wee dram of whisky does, but, hey, it’s Black Friday - when a good bottle is discounted, then you just have to snap it up.





We’ll be updating this page as often as we can with the best whisky deals and whisky offers that we find - below are five right now that you should be paying attention too.





Save 30% Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky £18.99 Naked Grouse is currently at over 30% off the usual price. This isn’t a peaty blend, with notes of fudge and toffee. Nakes Grouse recommends using it to prepare a Naked Apple Sour cocktail: one juiced Granny Smith Apple, 15ml lemon juice, some sugar, shaken with some basil leaves. We’re salivating here. Buy on Amazon now

38% off Canadian Club Blended Whisky £16 Canadian Club got its cool back when Don Draper in Mad Men had it as his slurp of choice and since then, it hasn’t lost it. Taste wise, it’s smooth with a hint of spice and there’s a nice oaky finish to it, too. Personally we’d have it as part of a mixer - but it’s just as good neat. Buy now from Amazon

36% off Bowmore No.1 Single Malt Scotch Whisky £20.50 This bottle of Bowmore may not have made it to our list of the best whiskies, but you can’t argue with a single malt that costs just pennies over £20 for a full 70cl. Bowmore says No.1 offers citrus, honeycomb and coconut on the tongue, and there’s a bourbon finish thanks to the use of ex-bourbon casks in its maturation. This whisky won a silver gong at the IWSC 2017 awards. Buy now on Amazon

21% off Jura 10 Year Old Single Malt Whisky £29.95 Jura is one of the most dependable whiskies around. This single malt has a whopping 25% knocked off the price. If you like your whisky a little heavier than most, with notes of chocolate and coffee then this is very much for you. Buy now on Amazon

38% off Tamnavulin Speyside Single Malt Whisky £20 A lighter whisky, this Speyside is something of a steal at the moment, with £12 lopped off the price. This one has notes of apple, toffee and honey so is best drunk straight, without ice or water. Buy now on Amazon

32% off Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt £30 This 10 year old variant of the classic malt hits you with something of smoky flavour when you first take a sip then you get a decent amount of heat that warms the belly.



