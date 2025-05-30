Dress like Liam Gallagher this summer with Berghaus

Festival season is upon us, which means it's time for an inexplicable combination of sunburn, wet socks, mud and sunglasses. It wouldn’t be for everyone, but it's how we do things here, and it suits us. To commemorate the occasion, Berghaus has released its Concert Collection, featuring a reissue of an iconic gem that Liam Gallagher was seen performing nearly 30 years ago.

Considering this year is the year Oasis is finally getting back together, after an extended hiatus caused by the Gallagher brothers falling out, it's the perfect time to get some Berghaus in your life and sport the Meru Jacket, as seen on Gallagher in 1997. All you’ll be missing is a tambourine, and you’re away – admittedly, we didn't include the often overlooked percussion instrument in our festival essentials, but maybe we should have done.

The new collection from Berghaus doesn’t just include the re-released Meru, but also the Trango jacket and the new 1997 fleece, amongst plenty of other items. You can check out our favourites from the collection below, available in a variety of colours, and they will no doubt get you out of a jam when it “unexpectedly” rains.

Meru Jacket

(Image credit: Berghaus)

The big one, the icon and now a classic. The Meru was seen on Gallagher at Oslo’s Spektrum arena during the band's world tour, and despite being designed for exploration, it never looked better than on the back of a Rock ‘N’ Roll star.



You can grab the Meru in three different colours: purple/grey, green/black and the red/blue colourway seen on Gallagher.

BUY NOW £290 Meru Mountain Jacket Visit Site Iconic 90s Berghaus look is back in the form of this waterproof GORE-TEX jacket

Trango Jacket

(Image credit: Berghaus)

The Trango jacket is a proper bit of kit for serious adventures and only the more daring adventurers among us… or if you like to wear bold colours. The coat, which was part of the first British-led ascent of K2, was also a hit in the UK in the 90s. It retains its pioneering triple-layer GORE-TEX membrane and adjustable details, while introducing new colours so you can pick it up in red/blue, red/grey, and grey/dark blue.

BUY NOW £400 Trango Gore-Tex Waterproof Jacket Visit Site The Berghaus Trango Jacket makes a return with Gore-Tex Waterproofing ready for anything

1997 Fleece

(Image credit: Berghaus)

Drawing inspiration from decades of Berghaus' archive, the new 1997 Fleece embodies iconic design principles whilst remaining an ode to the 90s. It blends the elements of classic midlayers with the brand's heritage of bold colour combinations and a boxy silhouette, while maintaining the practicality you need from outerwear.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This latest iteration remains faithful to its legacy with an updated fit and a vibrant colour selection, including red/blue, red/grey and our top pick, the green and grey.

BUY NOW £120 1997 Fleece Jacket Visit Site Cosy fleece, an oversized fit and retro styling combine to warm up your outfit

All of the Concert collection is available now. Just in time for your next big day out. SL x