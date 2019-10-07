Best alcohol-free beers: great non-alcohol beers that pass the taste test

The craft beer scene in the UK is exploding, but there’s also a huge trend for the best alcohol-free beers. In fact, a report by drinks retailer EeBria states that the category is up a whopping 381 percent since 2017.

You just have to take a look at our best craft beer list to see that everyone is into trendy ale at the moment - but good beer doesn't always mean a high abv.



There’s some complexity on the definition and branding of alcohol free and low alcohol beers, so you’ll find a mix of the two here. The important thing is that everything below has a maximum abv (alcohol by volume) of 0.5%.

UPDATE: The low alcohol beer scene now has its very own CBD-infused beer. UK-based brewery Hop & Hemp has launched two low alcohol beers, each containing 8mg of CBD per bottle. The drinks are the first of their kind, following only in the footsteps of 'High Flyer', an alcoholic CBD-infused Session IPA, which was launched March last year. Four bottles of Hop & Hemp's beer will cost you £13 and are available to buy from their website now.

Although some are 0.0%, they tend to have less flavour and the difference in alcohol is negligible. For some context, a ripe banana or even a slice of bread can contain 0.5% so you’re not going to get drunk, no matter how much you drink.

There are beers here from some big names but alcohol-free and low alcohol beer is getting so popular there are even breweries dedicated to making the stuff without that potent element. We’ve included some of them here.

One benefit to these beers is the lack of alcohol, and therefore tax, makes them a lot cheaper than normal brews. Many are also low in calories.

So whether you’re pregnant, driving, wanting to keep alcohol for the weekend or any other reason, let’s get drinking. Long gone are the days when the choice was limited to just a few big lager brands.

Upvote your favourite booze-free beer, and add any you think deserve a place in this hall of fame using the box at the bottom.

Best alcohol-free beer 1 . Infinite Session - Pils £19.99 (case of 12 cans) View now at Amazon If you're looking for a nice lager without the booze, this Pils from Infinite Session is an excellent choice. Top-notch branding aside, it's impressive how clean, crisp and tasty this beer is. The style is a challenge to brew normally, let alone one with almost no alcohol in it. As it says on the can, this is infinitely sessionable and the brewery also has a pale ale and IPA in its repertoire. 36 calories per 300ml can

2 . BrewDog - Punk AF £23.99 (case of 12) View now at Amazon You probably know Nanny State, but this alcohol-free version of BrewDog's flagship beer is a winner if you ask us. It's actually brewed to 0.5% or less rather than going through a process to remove alcohol, which often taints the flavour. Punk AF drinks very smooth and provides a nice combination of juicy hop aroma and a piney bitter taste. A great alcohol-free beer for any occasion. 50 calories per 330ml can

3 . Big Drop - Stout £26.65 (case of 12) View now at Amazon Some breweries solely make alcohol free beers, and Big Drop leads the way. Accompanying the attractive artwork on the label is a great range of beers including a sour. But this is the best stout in the low alcohol category as it stands. It's on the sweet side thanks to the addition of lactose but also has a nice roasted malt and chocolate character. Seek out the range and watch out for some collaboration brews. 91 calories per 330ml bottle



4 . Adnams - Ghost Ship £1.59 View now at Tesco Ghost Ship is a good example of an alcohol free version of a flagship beer. It is great if you want something more on the traditional ale side of the beer spectrum. This is a light and citrusy pale ale that will disappear in a flash. It really doesn't taste far off the regular 4.5% version, partly thanks to some reverse osmosis kit which avoids the high temperatures often used to remove the alcohol, with flavour being a casualty. The beer is available in 500ml bottles, and now in cans too. 105 calories per 500ml bottle

5 . Paulaner - Hefe-Weissbier £20.99 (case of 12 bottles) View now at Amazon This is an alcohol-free version of a Bavarian classic. Nothing new, but certainly worthy of this list.

In true German style, this is a wheat beer that is unfiltered and full of flavour yet less than 0.5%. Unlike some alcohol-free beer it doesn’t suffer from being thin and you get that classic big banana hit with some clove spice. The calorie count is low for a wheat beer too.

115 calories per 500ml bottle

6 . Thornbridge - Big Easy £1.42 View now at Morrisons As the name suggests, Big Easy is an easy drinking beer. It's American style pale ale with lots of juicy aroma and flavour, including peach and apricot, making it great for a BBQ. Big Easy is brewed at a low alcohol content to avoid having to use any processes to remove the alcohol. Thornbridge wanted to get this beer right so much that four batches (60,000 bottles) were thrown away before it was good enough. 61 calories per 330ml bottle

7 . Mikkeller - Henry and his Science £32.99 (case of 12) View now at Amazon The popular danish brewery makes some popular alcohol free beers like "Drink in the sun" but we're blown away by this one. "Micro-biologically flavoured ale" might not be the most appetising thing to put on the label but this is unlike any other low alcohol beer we've tasted. In short, this 'Flemish Primitive' style relies on the brewery's own strain of yeast for flavour. You'd be forgiven for thinking real passion fruit had been used here, such is the amora and taste. It's slightly sour, yet smooth and a little creamy in texture. 32 calories per 330ml bottle

8 . Brooklyn - Special Effects £1.69 View now at Beer Hawk You'll know this US brewery for its popular lager, and likely many other beers too. Special Effects recently made its debut in the UK and is well worth a try. It has a solid malt base but is, unusually for a low alcohol beer, dry hopped giving it an aroma more common to an IPA. This makes is a nice middle ground, so will appeal to most drinkers and pairs with a wide range of food. Brooklyn says it has developed a fermentation method that limits the amount of alcohol produced. Special Effects comes out at 0.4%. 96 calories per 330ml bottle

9 . Harvey's - Old Ale £1.29 View now at Beer Hawk If you're looking for a darker alcohol-free beer then Harvey's, one of the oldest breweries in the country, has your back. It's brewed to the exact same recipe as the regular beer, but reduced to a maximum of 0.5%. It's not as full-bodied as the real deal but still captures the rich malty flavour which the style demands. There's a gorgeous deep amber hue and a slight after taste of burnt toast. Available in tiny 275ml bottles. 63 calories per 275ml bottle

10 . Nirvana - Sutra £11.99 (case of 6 bottles) View now at DryDrinker You'd hope a brewery dedicated to brewing alcohol-free beer would have something good on the menu, and we love this IPA.

Named Sutra (there’s a pale ale called Karma), it’s straw coloured and goes big on a piney resinous profile with a background of bitter grapefruit, both in aroma and flavour. It will be a marmite type beer but we couldn’t not mention that Nirvana also makes a ‘Buchabeer’ by blending Japanese Green tea Kombucha with cane sugar and pale ale. 33 calories per 330ml bottle

