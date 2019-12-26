Boxing Day Sales 2019: 20 best Boxing Day bargains revealed

We get it: you're still full from your Christmas Day feast, the weather outside is frightful and your bed is just far too warm to even think about going to the shops and tackling the Boxing Day Sales.

We're here to help: we've scoured the web, spoken to our deal sniffers and rounded up the 20 best deals we have see so far in the Boxing Day Sales. Whether you are after a brand-new gadget, some fragrance, a mattress or booze, we have the ultimate deals for you.

But first, a little bit of information on which shops actually have sales on.

Main image credit: Raw Pixel

Boxing Day Sales: The Shops Offering Discounts

The following shops have got a huge amount of discounts right now:

Boxing Day Sales: 20 Best Boxing Day discounts

24% off JVC Fire TV Edition 40'' Smart 4K Ultra HD £249 This 40-inch TV has Fire TV built-in so that you can watch everything from Netflix to Amazon Prime, and then when you’re done, turn off the TV with a simple voice command. It’s a 4K TV, too, so it offers four times the resolution of full HD for a clearer picture. Now, with £80 off. Buy now from Amazon

Buy 2, save £50 Facebook Portal Mini Black 8 £68 This smart display contains a smart camera that automatically pans, zooms and widens to keep you in frame so that you can move freely while talking to friends. And, thanks to its compact 8-inch display it fits neatly on a bedside table or kitchen counter. Buy two and save £50. Buy now from Amazon



Save £200 Apple 13" MacBook Pro (2017) £899 So this might be a slightly older model, but it’s still a fantastic MacBook and with £200 off, you can’t really complain. It has the latest generation Intel Core i5 processor, a great retina display and it’s super thin and weighs just 1.37kg. Now for just £899. Buy now from Curry's



60% off Nintendo Switch Elite Travel Case £3.99 If you’ve splashed out on a Nintendo Switch, then you need something to keep the console safe. This elite travel case is a bargain £3.99 and can hold up to six games, the console, and still has room for some small accessories. Buy now from Argos



50% off Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £25 Be warned that Echo Dot’s are currently out of stock at Amazon - back in on 2nd Jan - but make no mistake, this is still a great deal for the little smart speaker that’s the cheapest way to bring Alexa into your living room. We reckon Amazon are going to put the prices back up on these as soon as they turn their out-of-office off, so grab one at this price while you can. Buy from Amazon now

38% off Echo Show 5 £49.99 Get £30 off this compact 5.5” smart display. Alexa is built-in so that you can turn off lights and control the thermostat with your voice, along with finding out the weather, making lists, setting timers and listening to music. There’s even an ambient sunrise setting that will slowly wake you up by replicating the sun rising rather than your usual alarm. Buy now from Amazon



Save £16.99 Tile Mate (2020) - 4 Pack + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £59.99 Tile’s are great little devices that allow you to keep track of all sorts of things. Stick a tile to, say, the TV remote, or your Airpods case, and you can locate them using the Tile phone app or make them beep and whistle like R2D2 to help you find them. This bundle includes a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for a saving of £17. Buy now from Amazon



30% off Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet £69.99 A sure fire way of keeping the little ones entertained for hours on end, this Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes in a variety of colours - including pink, blue and purple. Featuring 16GB of storage and a year’s free subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited so the kids will never run out of games and activities, this Boxing Day Bargain also comes with a two year warranty included. Buy now from Amazon



44% off Sony Bravia 43-Inch Full HD HDR Smart TV £240 With its impressive 43” screen and HDR display, this Smart TV might just be the Boxing Day bargain you’re after. Available at this impressively low price for one day only, the Sony offering comes complete with Freeview, alongside a host of your favourite apps - including Netflix and YouTube - for countless hours of entertainment. Buy from Amazon now



41% off Johnnie Walker Double Black Label £24.99 This award-winning blend is darker and smokier interpretation of the brand’s popular black label whisky. It has a longer and smokier finish than the traditional black label, but still has the same initial fruity flavours before notes of vanilla and clove hit. Now with 41% off, this scotch whisky is best served over ice with a fresh orange wheel. Add ginger ale for a longer drink. Buy now from Amazon



47% off SHARK DuoClean True Pet Cordless Vacuum This cordless vacuum cleaner is especially designed with pet owners in mind. Working on both carpet and hard floors, the Shark DuoClean also has a Shark's Anti-Allergen Complete Seal that traps 99.9% of dust and allergens. It even has LED ‘headlights’ that shine underneath furniture to make sure you don’t miss a spot in the house. Now with a huge £180 off. Buy now from Amazon



22% off Kraken Black Spiced Rum, 1 L £25.50 This rum earned a place on our best rum shortlist earlier this year, so you know it’s a good buy. Our expert said it was as dark as squid ink, rich and spicy, but drinks as well on it’s own as it does with a coke. This is a good price for a 1L bottle. Buy now from Amazon



56% off Oral-B Genuine CrossAction Replacement White Toothbrush Heads If you were lucky enough to get an Oral B electric toothbrush in your stocking this year, then do yourself a favour and pick up some replacement heads now while they’re going cheap. The official ones can be terribly expensive sometimes, so this is a great time to stock up and save 56% off the usual price. Buy now from Amazon



56% off Davidoff Cool Water Davidoff is a name you probably recognise (if only from their fragrance adverts featuring attractive human beings casually emerging from the sea). Now, though, the brand has knocked a massive 56% off the price of Davidoff Cool Water, meaning you can pick up this mens aftershave for mere pennies. And with savings like that, this deal will ensure your bank account looks as good as you smell. Buy now from Amazon



60% off Panasonic EH-NE83 Power Air Hair Dryer £33.99 As hairdryers go, this Panasonic offers a powerful airflow for a pretty impressive price. Featuring added heat protection, alongside ion conditioning to ensure frizz is kept to a minimum, this premium hair dryer currently has a massive 60% off - the perfect way to please any beauty fan. Buy now from Amazon



47% off Joseph Joseph Lock Block Knife Block £79.99 A decent quality set of kitchen knives are a must and this six knife set is made from Japanese stainless steel and come with a locking knife block, for that extra bit of safety. We also like that they’re colour coded so you can always find the right slot for the right knife. At 47% off, these are a smart buy. Buy now from Amazon



45% off Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus £249 If Santa didn’t bring you the coffee machine you;ve always wanted this year, then this deal is certainly worth a look. You can save a huge £200 on the Nespresso Creatista Plus for today only. Note that while we haven’t tested this machine, the brand is good, and it has very good reviews, with 87% of Amazon purchases rating this machine five stars. Buy now from Amazon



12% off Call of Duty Modern Warfare (PS4) £34.85 Everyone loves a Boxing Day bargain - particularly when it applies to some of your favourite Xbox and PS4 games. This Call of Duty Modern Warfare offering sees players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in order to restore the balance of power, the game has become on of the world’s best loved combat games. The best part? There’s now 12% off its regular price. Buy now from ShopTo



45% off Emma Memory Foam Mattress £356.95 On the hunt for the ultimate mattress? This Emma Memory Foam offering from John Lewis might be the deal for you. Now with a massive 45% off its regular price, the deal comes complete with a ten year guarantee to ensure you sleep easy at night. Snap it up while you can. Buy now from John Lewis



43% off Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Gold £473.85 If you’re on the hunt for wearables, this gold Apple Watch Series 4 might just be the bargain for you. The model syncs up with your favourite Apple device, making it the ultimate multi-tasker that’s capable of simple actions like telling the time, through to using electronic and optical heart sensors that feed into health apps. Buy now from Amazon





Other gift guides



Best gifts for foodies: great food gift ideas for the amateur chef in your life

Best DIY Christmas gifts: make your own gin, cheese and beer with these bespoke sets

Boxing Day Alcohol deals

If you are looking for the best alcohol deals, then head to our best alcohol deals, gin deals and whisky deals pages. If you want something that's low alcohol, then the best alcohol-free beers and best non-alcoholic spirits are for you.

