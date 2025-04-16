Amazon announces its first ever big UK book sale

Nerds, bookworms, gather: your Prime Day has arrived.

For any fellow book lovers, get your nose out of your book and listen up because Amazon has made possibly their best announcement to date and announced its first ever dedicated book sale.





In a first-of-its-kind event, there will be hundreds of deals across thousands of physical books, eBooks, and even discounts to be had on Kindles, Audible, and more. You could say that Amazon have started a new chapter…





The sale will start on 23rd April - is it deliberately coinciding with the birthday of one of the most famous and prolific writers ever? (Ten points if you guessed it was Shakespeare). Well, probably not, but it’s a nice coincidence either way.





Who can participate?

The Amazon Book Sale is a brand new sales period dedicated solely to books. It will offer big savings on hundreds of digital and physical books, as well as reading subscription services. The best part? You don’t even have to have prime to participate. Although if you are an Amazon Prime member then you’ll just have the added benefit of your books arriving the next day.





When is it?

The Amazon Book Sale is running from 23rd April until Monday 28th April, so you’ll have to be fairly on it if you want to snap up the offers. Although, this five day offer feels quite generous when you compare it to Prime Day, which only runs for two days.





In true Amazon style, some early bird deals are already running from today (15th April). Any book aficionados will already be familiar with the 99p books that are frequently available online, so it’s worth having a look online to see if you can spot any live discounts. Further big deals are already running ahead of the book sale including the All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite(16 GB) available for £129.99 down from £160 and Kindle Scribe, which is down from £399.99 to £314.99, saving you a tidy £85.





If the current deals are anything to go by, the Amazon Book Sale is going to be the perfect opportunity to stock up and make your reading list a reality ahead of summer. And remember, there is no rule saying you have to finish your current unread books on your bedstand before you can buy more…





Main image credit: Thomas Barwick / Getty