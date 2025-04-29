Huge LEGO Star Wars sale kicks off at Disney Store for May the 4th

May the 4th is nearly upon us, so it's time to celebrate Star Wars Day and the Disney Store has you covered. A few days ahead of the corporately-designated Star Wars celebration day, Disney Store's Star Wars sale has already landed, seeing a reduction on LEGO sets in particular.

So far, plenty of sets have been reduced, and the discounts go as high as 20%. The famous Millennium Falcon, which features 7,541 pieces, is currently 18% off, slashing the price from £734.99 to £599.99 – it's a collector's delight.





The sale has 15 different sets included in total, focusing on a variety of price points, so if you can’t justify the giant sets like the Razor Crest or the Venator-Class Cruiser, there’s still plenty on offer. Even some of the more recent Star Wars shows are featured with a Skeleton Crew set reduced down to £99.99 from £124.99.

The Darth Vader helmet is also included in the sale, with Disney pushing more into developing similar sets, including the Iron Man and Spider-Man busts that are arriving later this year – Darth Vader’s helmet set is also reduced by 20%, bringing the price down to £55.99.

Even Mandalorian fans are being catered for with the Grogu Hover Pram set also reduced by 20%, although it’s important to note it doesn’t genuinely float, and if you’re a die-hard prequel trilogy fan, the Podrace Diorama set is down to £55.99.

Disney, LEGO and Star Wars are a match made in heaven, and this huge sale comes off the back of plenty of new LEGO sets announced ahead of May 4th. As you'd expect, none of the newer sets we recently highlighted are discounted, in favour of reducing some older sets, but if you do want to check out our favourites of the recently announced Star Wars LEGO sets, you can.

