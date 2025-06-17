New Wimbledon clothing collection will take you from Centre Court to centre stage

The exquisite fits of Roger Federer aside, tennis isn’t something that immediately screams high-fashion to a streetwear casual. However, Wimbledon’s new clothing range for 2025 is smashing that reputation. From strawberry bucket hats to old-English sport-style jackets, the range has a whole range of items which will kit you out from head to toe, ready to serve no matter where you are. Ace!

Even if your tennis expertise extends solely to playing Wii Sport without getting up from your sofa, you can still look the part, without even having to pick up a racket. Whilst there were many garms that caught our eye - including a tiny ‘Quiet Please’ Wimbledon babygro - these five are the ones that secured Match Point for us.

1. The navy ¼ Zip

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

Is there anything that screams rah more than a quarter zip? A signet ring, perhaps, but that isn’t included in this year’s Wimbledon range (although we really wouldn’t be surprised if there were one soon). The navy quarter zip is a high-quality modern spin on a retro Adidas-style tracksuit. Old money meets London fresh. Either way, it’s a pretty cool piece that can be dressed up or styled down for a more lounge-wear approach.

2. Ecru Jacket

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

A man walks into a pub, he’s wearing a stiff denim, ecru jacket. You think, what a cool guy. He turns around and you see an artsy retro font splashed across the back in classic English-garden green that says ‘Wimbledon’ and you think - goddammit, he’s a sportsman too. Well, that whole scene could be a reality thanks to this piece - it’s got all the classic style foundations of a staple jacket but in a trendy off-white shade. If you prefer your Wimbledon stash with just a touch of branding, then this is probably up your street.

Fun fact: The team working on this year’s collection was looking through the Wimbledon archives for inspiration that also served as an homage to the days of black and white, when they came across this exact font on an old box. They reworked it and bam, you've got yourself a staple.

3. Green Sport short

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

If you’re into your court sports, then something from Wimbledon’s practical ‘Performance’ range might be more up your alley. With British summer officially back with a vengeance to liquify every redhead in its wake, it’s definitely the time to invest in some shorts to go running in - if you can even face running, that is.

Made from recycled plastic bottles, the shorts are a practical addition (by which we basically mean the lads are ready to embrace the breeze) and stylish too - definitely more sporty chic than PE lesson flashbacks. They have a much subtler branding which could fool anyone into thinking you actually played at Wimbledon once. If you want to add a bit of prestige to your sporting garms, then these shorts would be worth investing in.

4. Strawberry socks & sweatbands

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

In a bit of a switch-up from the usual muted class that graces most of the Wimbledon collection, this year is all about the strawberries. Also, long socks are currently having a bit of a moment - not the over-the-knee kind of 60s American sports teacher look, but the ankle climbers that are making millennials shudder in skinny jeans.

One of the fashion styling tips TikTok has come through with is the ‘bookending’ tip - where your outfit can be as colourful and clashing as you like, but you make sure your bag and your shoes match (in terms of colour), which gives the whole look a cohesive, put-together feel. Whilst this is more known for work and weekend 'fits, there’s no rule saying you shouldn’t apply the same rule to your workout gear. So why not pair your socks with your sweatbands - all tied together with a little embroidered strawberry? Sweet.

5. Wimbledon cream cardigan

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

If you want to cosplay as someone from The Great Gatsby, this is the item for you. It’s oddly charming in a 1920s English Gentleman way, but modern enough to make you resemble a stylish guy who gets his clothing inspo from Pinterest, like any South-West mullet-sporting dude would do. If you want to look like a cardigan manifestation of the leafy English countryside / an extra from Rivals, then you’ll definitely be wanting this piece. And if the classic cream and green colours are a little too traditional for you, they have alternative colourways in both navy and green.

All of the merch is exclusively available on the Wimbledon website, so if you missed out on some tickets, this might be the perfect consolation treat to get into the spirit.