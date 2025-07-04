Fantastic Four: First Steps new tease reveals practical sets and The Thing's glorious beard

Marvel has just dropped a tantalising "Special Look" at The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and while the title might be as confusing as a cosmic anomaly (- seriously, "Fantastic First Look" for one of the last glimpses before release?) the content itself offers plenty of insight to production. Marvel, you're playing games with us...

Director Matt Shakman has been championing the film's dedication to practical effects and real sets, a refreshing palate cleanser in an era often dominated by green screens and digital wizardry. And luckily, the new clip delivers. We’re talking massive, tangible environments that scream "made with love, not pixels." It’s almost as if Marvel looked at their past CGI-heavy escapades and decided it was time to build Marvel’s first family a proper lounge.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Fantastic First Look

Of course, it's not all old-school charm. Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Ben Grimm, is seen on set in motion capture gear, undoubtedly preparing for some rocky, superhuman antics. There are still some otherworldly cosmic backgrounds that will undoubtedly require a digital touch or two. However, the overall vibe is clear: Marvel is making a concerted effort to revive that tangible, "true blockbuster filmmaking" feel that many MCU fans have been yearning for.

Speaking of The Thing, eagle-eyed viewers (or perhaps just those with a penchant for magnificent facial hair) will be thrilled to confirm what we've all secretly hoped for: Ben Grimm's beard is glorious—truly a triumph of special effects, or perhaps just impeccable grooming on Moss-Bachrach's part. Either way, it’s a magnificent beast of a beard, adding an unexpected layer of rugged charm to everyone's favourite orange rock-man. We're talking Gandalf-level gravitas, but with more… well, more rock.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps | Final Trailer | Only in Theaters July 25

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiering on the 25th July, the anticipation is rocketing higher than the Human Torch on a warm day with fans eager to see Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach slip into practical suits.

Touting itself as the MCU's potential rehabilitation project, this film's commitment to physical filmmaking, coupled with the sheer joy of seeing Thing's magnificent beard, will undoubtedly charm many fans into the pictures. Whether audiences will fully embrace this return to tactile moviemaking remains to be seen, but for us, it's music to our ears – and a glorious sight for sore, CGI-fuelled eyes.