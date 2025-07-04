Southbank gets a Prime Day makeover with an immersive ‘Prime in a Box’ experience

Usually, you’ll associate Prime Day with scooping up a great deal on tech, treating yourself to that nice bottle of whisky you’ve had your eye on for a while, or just stocking up on an essential for a little bit less. But on 8th July, Amazon is hosting an immersive Prime in a Box on Southbank.

The event itself will include performances from chart-topping national treasure Sam Ryder, and a chance to play football alongside ex-Lioness Jill Scott. Taking you through the wide range of Prime highlights, the experience is open from 10.30 until 20.00. It’s free to attend, but it is on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you are eager to see if you can win a penalty shoot-out against a pro player, maybe head down sooner rather than later

Prime Day will be running from 8th -11th July with all your usual deals and discounts on either things you don’t need but really want, or things you don’t want, but really should get. New for this year, Amazon has introduced Today’s Big Deals, which features daily themes curated exclusively for Prime members, including limited-time ‘New Deal Drop’ deals launching at midnight every day throughout the shopping event. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial at amazon.co.uk/primeday



The full lineup includes:

An Amazon Music stage featuring live performances from Sam Ryder

A Prime Gaming arcade where visitors are invited to step into an interactive gaming zone to test their speedy racing skills

An immersive Amazon Beauty spa showcasing the best Prime Day deals, from skincare to hair styling

A Prime Video show time zone featuring a mini cinema playing original Prime Video content

An Amazon Fresh grab & go claw machine challenges guests to play and win fresh, plush toys

A Reading with Prime nook that invites visitors to step inside the pages of popular books

A UEFA Shootout where guests can score goals to win prizes with legendary former Lioness Jill Scott

A Popular Prime Picks zone that gives visitors the chance to win by guessing some of this year’s top Prime Day deals

So, if you’re looking for some fun freebies next week, there’s probably no harm in popping by Southbank, even if you just end up popping into the National Theatre and checking out Forza Wine in the sunshine. Win-win.