The year's most stylish tech has just been revealed at major awards

The most stylish, designer bits of tech of the year have been revealed by technology lifestyle bible T3.

Design can be a whole spectrum, and whilst you might have been sitting opposite a Tinder date who claims they’re a graphic designer who somehow can’t properly dress themselves, it’s easy to forget just how groundbreaking and innovative some companies are, pushing the boundaries of design to create some truly awesome products.

Luckily, the fourth annual T3 Design Awards — a sister title of Shortlist — were on hand to cherry-pick the very best of the designer bunch.

To determine what actually made the cut, a panel of experts across tech and design were assembled to pick this year's winners. Both Shortlist's content director and editor in chief were on the panel, so if you love the picks then let us know. If you don't, the we are more than happy you stay away from the keyboard.

Here's a glimpse of the winners — for more on these winners and the rest of the winners of the T3 Awards, head to T3.com.

Design Award, Active: Vollebak Full Metal Jacket Gold Edition

(Image credit: Vollebak)

When you think of the word ‘style’ the last thing that probably comes to mind is a waterproof jacket. In fact, that’s probably the opposite of what comes to mind, as the words waterproof jacket for us bring back childhood memories of being contorted into a pac-a-mac which really didn’t feel waterproof, rustling loudly as you were essentially frogmarched up some sort of hill in the British countryside, looking out a view completely covered in mist and mizzle as the adults around you called it ‘beautiful’. So, the judges’ pick for this category may come as a surprise.

However, Vollebak’s Full Metal Jacket is not just highly waterproof but also windproof, breathable, and made from actual ultrathin copper - 11km of copper, in fact.

Not actually inspired by a jar of pennies, copper was used because it’s biostatic, meaning bacteria and viruses can’t grow on it, so it’s both disease and mould-resistant - might come in handy for surviving being housed in a London flat. The jacket actually comes in four colours, but it was the gold that (rightly) cinched the top spot.

Design Award, Auto - Jaguar Type 00

(Image credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Imagine if Jaguar went Barbie. Or at least brought in some Japanese cherry blossom and rose quartz energy to its designs. Basically, Jaguar got yassified, and has been rewarded for it.

In a complete reinvention for the classic brand, the British sports car manufacturer reinterpreted its design, colours, and even stepped away from that iconic logo. The Type 00 prototype may have divided fans, but it caught the eye of the judges.

The long-nosed two-seater, all-electric couple is unlike anything else you’ll see on the automotive market at the moment, certified as “the most significant car launch of the year” by the judging panel. Significant, not best mind.

Design Award, Home - Smeg Soda Maker

Smeg is undeniably the King of Kitchen cool. After all, it could have just stopped with its jealousy-inducing retro style fridges, but luckily for us (and perhaps unluckily for our bank balance) it didn’t, and has produced a whole range of retro-chic kitchen kit from its coffee machines to toasters.

Its newest invention - the Smeg Soda Maker - was the pride of the pack for the judging panel. Soda Stream’s newest rival was awarded the top spot by the judges, who commented that “the design is so elegant with its matte finish and signature retro curves”, which “feels just as premium as it looks” - practical as well as stylish.

Design Award, technology - Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

(Image credit: Future)

The entire smart glasses market has seen significant investment and innovation over the last year, with technology giants investing heavily to create competitive products. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses are a major turning point in wearable tech, being the first smart glasses that will be worn purely for fashion. But obviously, they wouldn’t have scooped up the tech category without having some seriously smart functions. The glasses can take pictures and videos, answer calls, play music, and the built-in voice assistant can now describe anything you’re seeing and even offer live translation. It’s basically spy-wear for the everyman. No wonder the judges liked it so much.