Get up to 30% off at Ted Baker with this code: 5 items worth wearing

Ted Baker is offering a spend-and-save discount, which coincides with the fashion company's release of new summery clothes, and is also just in time for Father's Day.

That means if you spend £100, you get 10% off, if you spend £150, you get 20% off, and if you spend £200, you get 30% off – so if you’ve been waiting for a splurge you could get some decent savings.

The only caveat is that sale items are not included in this promotion; however, it does cover both men's and women's attire, allowing you to fill the basket with for your significant other or grab some gifts for other family members to reach the savings point.

How you get to the discount is up to you, with some of Ted Baker’s goods being expensive enough to justify the discount in a single purchase. But we’ve listed some of our favourite items on the site right now that will be the perfect splurges to enjoy this summer. Check out our five favourites below.

Chase Navigator sunglasses

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

Sunglasses are one of the absolute essentials for any summer outing, along with sun cream. They help with visibility, they look good, save you from squinting and ensure your crow's feet are kept at bay. These specs will set you back a tonne at a round £100, but with the spend and save discount, you’ve got a tenner off.

Thimon knit button-up cardigan

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

The Thimon knit button-up cardigan from Ted Baker is a stylish cardigan that's posing as a jacket, offering the best of both worlds on those evenings when the weather takes a turn. It's crafted from light knitted fabric featuring a tonal herringbone texture and will set you back £139. The cardi boasts a button-front with T-thread detailing, a classic collar, and practical jetted front pockets, available in taupe.

Hummels lightweight short city mac

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

The lightweight short city mac jacket, available in Ecru and Navy for £175, features a shorter length and lightweight fabric that is more typical of a mac. It features a secure popper fastening with a covered placket, a classic collar, and a practical back vent, offering the perfect layering option for those with a commute who need something cool yet smart.

Caiileb canvas backpack

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

The Caiileb backpack, priced at £179, features a herringbone-textured canvas with black leather trims and, fortunately, would go quite well with the rest of the items on this list. It features a zipped front pocket, adjustable shoulder straps, a zip closure, and an internal laptop compartment, making it ideal for everyday use.

Arrigoh linen Harrington jacket

(Image credit: Ted Baker)

A Harrington is a classic, a staple silhouette that, although it can be overused, can’t be faulted for its versatility. The Arrigoh steps it up a notch, utilising a tonal checked pattern with button shirt cuffs to hit home the summer aesthetic – you can even get matching shorts if you want the whole look. Currently, the jacket costs £229, making it the most expensive item on this list; however, you would receive a 30% discount, which can’t be sniffed at.

You can explore everything else Ted Baker has to offer on its website, but remember that sale items will not contribute towards the Spend and Save deal.