6 sizzling summer gadget launches you need to see: Nintendo Switch 2, Dyson, Marshall and more

Summer is almost here. The sun’s out, the parks are full of BBQs and slowly roasting sunbathers. A hosepipe ban can only be around the corner. But that doesn’t stop tech gadget launches from raining down.

It’s set to be a big summer for games, phones and audio.

We’ve collated a few of our upcoming favourites, including some just-announced Dyson bits for your home that should make those most-stuffy of days more bearable.

Prepare your bank balance, because these top tech picks might end up costing you a bit.

1. Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

How much? From £395

When? June 5th

This is the biggie. And, sorry folks, if you don’t already have a Switch 2 pre-order in, you may need to spend a decent wedge to pick up one of these consoles within the Summer months. What’s the skinny? It’s another Switch console, this time with a larger 7.9-inch screen, more power. And the Joy-Cons can now act like mouse controllers. The big hitter game at launch is Mario Kart World Tour. But you can expect an avalanche of ports, including Cyberpunk 2077 on release day, while Donkey Kong Bananza is the next big Nintendo release on July 17th.

2. Dyson Cool CF1

(Image credit: Dyson)

How much? £249.99

When? June 5th

Are Dyson’s fans worth it? Opinions vary, but they are cool. And that’s all part of the name in Dyson’s latest, the Cool CF1. This is the new version of the company’s classic bladeless fan design, sure to be a big seller once the heat starts ramping up. What’s new? This time we get a wee LCD screen to show the mode you’re in. And the Sleep mode, which the AM06 already had, now also dims the screen to avoid distractions. It seems like the classic fan with just a little extra tech injection, but when there’s also no price jump, we’re happy.

3. Dyson PencilVac

(Image credit: Dyson)

How much? TBC

When? 2026

Dyson is back with a big claim, that its new PencilVac is the “world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner.” That doesn’t include the actual head, so it just means the bit you end up holding onto is dead skinny. But we’re sure the Dyson faithful will want to give this one a closer look. The truly mad part is the actual suction motors sit within the 38-diameter section, and measure just 28mm diameter themselves. It means the PencilVac looks as much like a techy broom as a vacuum cleaner. It also weighs 1.8kg and will last up to four hours off a charge. Bad news: while it’s a summer unveil, the PencilVac won’t be out until 2026.

4. Marshall Heston 120 soundbar

(Image credit: Marshall)

How much? £899.99

When? June 3rd

Once upon a time Marshall was only really known for guitar amps, the kind played by countless iconic rock bands. Now it also produces popular lifestyle headphones and speakers. And it has finally branched out into the soundbar sphere. the Heston 120 supports Dolby Atmos, has a claimed 150W power to its name, and a whole army of speaker drivers provide 5.1.2 sound from a 1.1m long rock-flavoured plank. You can plug it directly into your TV using HDMI, and it supports Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi based streaming standards like Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.

5. Nothing Phone (3)

(Image credit: Nothing)

How much? Around £800

When? July

Nothing has managed the extraordinary feat of standing out among phone-makers, by doing something a bit out-there and interesting. Mostly by sticking a load of lights on the back of its phones, to be honest. But this summer Nothing is back with its first ever “flagship” phone. The Nothing Phone (2) from 2024 was already flagship-adjacent, but this time the brand wants to go toe-to-toe with Apple and Samsung, big style, and will ask for around £800 for the privilege. What can you expect? High-end materials, a bright OLED screen, and at least a triple rear camera including a zoom, is our bet. There will no doubt be some AI nonsense attached too. But can Nothing make it seem more interesting than the also-rans?

6. Nothing headphones

(Image credit: Future)

How much? TBC

When? Summer

In a recent YouTube video, Nothing’s design team also hit out at headphone makers as boring old stick-in-the-muds who are too afraid to change much year after year. It was calling out Sony and its recent WH-1000XM6, and made specific reference to the Apple AirPods Max. Nothing, apparently, thinks it can do better, and for less cash. We don’t know what these headphones will look like yet but we do know they are full-size-style over-ears headphones, and that they are set for an unveil in the Summer. Our best bet is they’ll arrive alongside the Nothing Phone (3), the message being you don’t really need any of the old-school brands for your day-to-day tech anymore. And with sound expected to be provided, or tweaked, by Kef, they could turn out to be quite special.