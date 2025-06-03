Netflix’s new number one film is Spanish language thriller worth downloading Duolingo for
People will always love a mystery
Netflix has consistently proven that subscribers love thrillers inspired by real-life events, and the top film on the service right now continues in that vein. The Spanish language thriller, A Widow’s Game, has everything you want from a mystery, with it stocked full of betrayal and surprises.
The film was just released on the service on 30th May and has since climbed to the top spot of most-watched films, according to FlixPatrol. It’s not always guaranteed that a Netflix Original film will take the top spot, but right now, the four most popular films are all Netflix productions.
The film is set in 2017 after a mans body is found with multiple stab wounds and his wife is a prime suspect... chances are, she's playing some kind of game.
Considering the film is based on a true story — and not just any old true story, but a tale so shocking and engrossing — we will no doubt get a documentary in the future. The classic Netflix double-dip feels inevitable.
Even just going off the trailer, A Widow's Game has everything you're going to want from a tight two hours of fun, with the trailer promising a murder, suspicious motives and more.
Decider has described the film as "a slightly-better-than-middling drama, professionally executed from a technical standpoint but a bit thin of screenplay", so maybe don't expect it to be mopping up awards come next spring.
Whilst Collider were also not too hot on the film, saying it "lacks focus" and giving it a five out of ten. However, there was high praise for the star Ivana Baquero as well as the rest of the cast, so it's not all bad.
Netflix's latest foray into naughty and salacious territory appears to be a mixed bag; however, given its popularity, it's probably the perfect lazy Sunday film to help unwind.
