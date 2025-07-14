The best film of 2023 is now on Netflix

Been spending too long rifling through Netflix recently? We have the solution. One of the best films of 2023 has arrived for UK viewers.

Oppenheimer has come to Netflix UK (and Ireland). You’ll need to set some time aside for this one as it’s three hours long, but is well deserving of your full attention.

Need proof? The film won seven Oscars, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor, for Cillian Murphy.

Oppenheimer is the story of the creation of the first nuclear bomb, featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, often called the father of the atomic bomb.

For what is ostensibly a story about a load of physics geeks in bland rooms, Oppenheimer is a thrilling watch and even uses practical effects to recreate a nuclear explosion. Thankfully not with an actual nuclear bomb.

An atomic hit

Oppenheimer made $975 million in cinemas, cementing it as the most successful biopic film ever, sliding ahead of 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

What you can’t do on Netflix right now, though, is recreate the 2023 cinema fad of the season and watch Barbie and Oppenheimer back-to-back.

The two films were released on the same day, July 21st, and were such an unlikely pairing many cinema goers watched the two films together. Barbie ultimately won out of the two, earning a whopping $1.44 billion. But for a film whose premise is not exactly the most inviting, Oppenheimer was a whopper of a success.

It also remains Christopher Nolan’s most recent film. His next project is The Odyssey, due out in 2026. It’s yet another ambitious one, an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem from ancient Greece.

If you fancy a rewatch of some other Christopher Nolan classic ahead of that release, you won’t have much luck at Netflix at the moment. Oppenheimer is the one film available on the streamer in the UK from the director right now.

However, if you have a NOW subscription you can watch a few of the director's other classics. Interstellar, Dunkirk and Inception are all available on NOW at present, and are among Nolan’s best.