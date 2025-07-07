New romantic drama lands on Netflix — and it is being hailed as a must-watch

Known tearjerker, We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, has finally arrived on Netflix. Previously released in UK cinemas on 1st January, the film is already making waves and was also reviewed incredibly well.

We Live in Time chronicles the decade-long love story of Almut, a chef and former figure skater, and Tobias, a recently divorced sales representative. Their unconventional romance begins with a car accident and unfolds through various points in time, exploring the challenges and cherished moments of their journey.

The film garnered strong critical acclaim, boasting a 79% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 222 reviews, with an 83% user score. Critics and audiences praise the undeniable chemistry between Garfield and Pugh, suggesting the film is a profoundly moving experience, perfect for those seeking a cathartic cry.

WE LIVE IN TIME - Official Trailer [4K] - Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh - YouTube Watch On

The Guardian gave the film four stars and described the movie as follows: "It’s a tale of attractive, sweary Londoners flirting and falling in love but here they’re also grappling with some knottier, less cosy issues. It’s no spoiler, given both the trailer and the film’s time-jumping structure flitting back and forth, that it’s also about late-stage cancer, a development that has become something of a red flag given the rote nature of many disease-of-the-week dramas. But Irish stage and screen director John Crowley, who found his biggest success with 2015’s Brooklyn, has found a way to breathe life into a film about death, not aiming for wheel reinvention exactly but confidently relying on the power of big, honest emotions and two A-game stars who can easily sell them.”

Empire also gave the film four stars, offering particular praise for the film's two leads “All of this is elevated several levels by two of the best actors working today. Garfield — here reuniting with Crowley, his director on Boy A —is brilliant as the exceedingly average Tobias, equally adept at showcasing lighthearted humour and devastating, soul-crushing pain. But this is Pugh’s show, and she’s riveting and quietly moving as her Almut strives for career glory even while coming to terms with her mortality. Together, Pugh and Garfield are a force. “

The Telegraph, however, were not quite as hot on the film, only offering it one star out of five, adding, “by jumbling the running order of Almut and Tobias’s relationship, Nick Payne’s screenplay deprives the audience of the simple, mushy pleasures of its conventionally sentimental arc.”

Overall, the general consensus is that this is another must-watch coming to Netflix, especially for anyone who wants a dreary evening spent nestled in a tub of ice cream while languishing in their feels.