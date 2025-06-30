Netflix reveals teaser for sequel to its smash-hit monster movie
More trolls, more problems
Netflix has officially dropped the first teaser trailer for Troll 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to the Norwegian monster movie that became the streamer’s most popular non-English film to date. The original Troll, based on rich Norwegian folklore, amassed a staggering 103 million views, cementing its place in Netflix history and certainly shouldn’t be confused with the family-friendly singing spiky-haired trolls that are popular toys.
The new teaser offers a thrilling glimpse into the next chapter of the saga, confirming the return of fan-favourite characters Nora (Ine Marie Wilmann), Andreas (Kim Falck), and Captain Kris (Mads Sjøgård Pettersen). They will be joined by a new ally, Marion (Sara Khorami).
The official synopsis sets a perilous stage: “When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet. To halt the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, seeking answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness.”
Director Roar Uthaug, known for "Tomb Raider" and "The Wave," is back at the helm, reuniting with writer Espen Aukan and producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud of Motion Blur.
Uthaug expressed immense pride in the first film's global reception. “With the sequel, we are aiming high — expanding the scope, deepening the story, and creating a troll-sized spectacle like you’ve never seen before. I cannot wait for fans to experience the adventure we have in store,” he stated. He further teased the introduction of "new and even more destructive trolls — and yes, that is plural," and a deeper dive into Nordic folklore and Norse history to expand on the myths surrounding these creatures.
Star Ine Marie Wilmann shared her excitement, stating, “Diving into the ‘Troll’ adventure was incredibly fun the first time around, and we were absolutely amazed by its global success. It is with great respect and excitement that I embarked on creating the sequel. We certainly had a fantastic time making Troll 2, and we are really looking forward to sharing it with the world.”
The sequel promises heightened stakes and a grander scale. Uthaug confirmed that the production has “definitely upped our game when it comes to the troll sequences and the sheer scale of the movie.”
While the trolls are more formidable, he added that “the army has also had time to prepare and create new weapons to fight these creatures.” The filmmaker also hinted at an expanded adventure element, describing sequences akin to "Indiana Jones-like adventure with ancient puzzles our heroes have to solve.”
Producers Horn and Sinkerud are confident in the sequel’s quality: “It’s always daunting to do a sequel but we truly feel that this time, we’ve created an even better, bigger, funnier, and more adventurous film — if that’s even possible.”
Troll 2 is set to debut on Netflix later this year, on the 1st December.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
