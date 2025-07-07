Cyberpunk Edgerunners gets a surprise second season on Netflix — and it promises to bring tears

Prepare for another wild ride through Night City, chooms! Studio Trigger has officially confirmed that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is in production for Netflix, and it's already promising to be a tear-jerker. The big reveal, complete with an official logo, dropped at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles this past Friday.

💥Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is in production! 💥It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge.❓When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter? 👀… pic.twitter.com/jTMA89N1zKJuly 4, 2025

Kai Ikarashi, who helped make the original Edgerunners so visually unique, is stepping into the director's chair for this new season. He's joined by the formidable trio of showrunner and writer Bartosz Sztybor, lead character designer Kanno Ichigo, and Masahiko Otsuka, handling the screenplay adaptation. It’s a dream team ready to plunge us back into the neon-drenched, morally ambiguous streets of Night City.

Bartosz Sztybor, the mastermind behind the emotional devastation of season one, didn't mince words at the Anime Expo panel. He quipped, “David’s story might be over, but there’s plenty more to discover in Night City.” And in a statement that sent shivers down spines, he confirmed the new 10-episode season will be "sadder, but it will also be darker, more bloody, and more raw.” So, if you thought your heart was safe after season one, think again.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a massive hit for Netflix and CD Projekt in 2022, even boosting Cyberpunk 2077 sales. It even snagged Crunchyroll's Anime of the Year in 2023, beating out titans like Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan. The anticipation for a second season has been palpable, with many wondering if it would fall victim to Netflix's infamous "cancellation curse." Thankfully, Night City had other plans!

While the first season's tragic hero, David Martinez, is indeed "dead" (as the official teaser trailer hauntingly reminds us), this new instalment promises "an entirely new story, fresh characters, and a raw, realistic take on the most dangerous city of the dark future." This standalone approach means encountering new faces and gaining a fresh perspective on the sprawling metropolis.

We're still waiting for a premiere date, but given the intricate dance of animation production, don't expect it until at least 2026. Until then, get ready to dive back into the chaotic beauty of Night City – just make sure you have a box of tissues nearby.