Netflix just added an all-time comedy classic — and it's about to get a bigscreen reboot

Get ready to polish your badge and practice your deadpan delivery, because the world of bumbling detective work just got a double dose of Frank Drebin. Fans of cinematic absurdity are rejoicing this week as the 1988 classic, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, has officially landed on Netflix. Perfect timing to remind ourselves of the slapstick humour the film perfected, what with a Liam Neeson-fronted reboot on the horizon.

Prepare for a glorious return to sight gags, cheesy one-liners, and Leslie Nielsen's iconic ability to say "Nice beaver" with a straight face, all from the comfort of your sofa.

For those unfamiliar with this masterpiece of slapstick, The Naked Gun sees Nielsen’s Lt. Frank Drebin single-handedly (and accidentally) foiling an assassination plot during Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to Los Angeles. It’s a film that proves a well-placed pratfall and a completely oblivious protagonist can gross over $150 million.

The Naked Gun (1988) Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

And Hollywood clearly took notes, because a brand-spanking-new chapter in the Naked Gun saga is set to hit cinemas on 1st August, 2025. This time, it's a legacy sequel (because humour runs in families) starring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., the son of the original, presumably inheriting his father's impeccable talent for chaos.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island fame and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy), an expert in producing laughs from the absurd, Neeson's Drebin Jr. is set to embark on his own hilariously incompetent investigation. He'll be spoofing modern cop shows and action franchises, which honestly, sounds like a job well done before it even starts.

The Naked Gun | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson - YouTube Watch On

Adding to the comedic chaos is Pamela Anderson as Beth, a femme fatale on a quest to uncover her brother’s killer. A pairing so unexpected, it's practically a joke in itself. And if the trailers are anything to go by, expect faithful nods to the originals, complete with visual gags and even bodycam-style footage because nothing says "modern police spoof" like a dashcam catching you tripping over your own feet.

So, whether you're rediscovering the timeless genius of Leslie Nielsen on Netflix or gearing up for Liam Neeson’s descent into comedic greatness, it’s truly a fantastic time to re-embrace the absurd and utterly brilliant legacy of Frank Drebin.