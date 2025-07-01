Netflix just added 'one of the best crime films of all time' — and it's finally getting a sequel
Hoo-ah
Fans of epic crime sagas are in for a treat now that the legendary Heat, starring cinematic titans Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, has finally arrived on Netflix UK today, 1st July. Just in time, too, as news has officially dropped that Heat 2 is getting the green light from Warner Bros.
Heat throws you headfirst into the gritty underbelly of Los Angeles. It's a high-stakes game of cat and mouse between Neil McCauley (De Niro), a thief so cool he sweats ice cubes, and the perpetually intense detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino), who really goes full Pacino in this film.
The film is a masterpiece, renowned for its ridiculously cool heist sequences, characters so complex that they probably need their own therapy sessions, and a host of iconic scenes that have influenced numerous other filmmakers since.
The upcoming Heat 2 movie is based on a novel co-written by the original director, Michael Mann and prolific crime author Meg Gardiner, published in 2022. The narrative is a double-whammy, serving as both a prequel and a sequel, exploring what happens after the original film’s explosive finale.
With the original Heat celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the million-dollar question remains: who will dare to fill the very large, very famous shoes of De Niro and Pacino? Adam Driver is reportedly in talks to play a younger Neil McCauley, probably honing his brooding stares.
Austin Butler is also rumoured to portray Chris Shiherlis, originally played by Val Kilmer. As for a younger Vincent Hanna? The casting gods are still deliberating, likely seeking someone who can appear perpetually stressed yet impeccably dressed.
Director Michael Mann, still sprightly at 82, apparently wants to shoot Heat 2 this year for a late 2026 release. After 30 years, it will be exciting to return to these characters, and now you can brush up on the nearly three-hour epic thanks to Netflix.
