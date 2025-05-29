“It was fun to play an a**hole”: Matthew Goode & the cast of Dept. Q on why it'll become your next Netflix crime obsession

We’ve had no end of cracking thrillers recently: from Kaitlin Olsen’s smart-talking, crime-solving Morgan in High Potential on Disney+ to the wise and watchful Will Trent, we aren’t exactly short of choice when looking for a sleuthing special show.

Dept. Q is Netflix’s latest thriller, adapted from a Nordic Noir book series which sees curmudgeonly, cynical Carl (played by Matthew Goode), returning to work as a Detective after being shot on the job in Edinburgh.

Sounds pretty intense, but thanks to Scott Frank’s obsession with Scotland and the Celtic-Anglo dynamic, it is a much easier and funnier watch than its logline would suggest.

Ahead of its release on 29th May, the cast - comprised of Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Kelly McDonald, Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, Shirley Henderson and Kate Dickie - along with creator Scott Frank, chatted about the show and their favourite scenes. Magnifying glasses at the ready, wannabe Sherlocks — here's what we found out.

Dept. Q | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

1. Want to crack the case? Start with 'why', not 'who'

“It’s more of a why dunnit as much as a whodunnit,” writer and director Scott Frank confirmed.

I mean, it was eleven words, but we’ll allow it. According to Scott Frank - whose name you’ll recognise as being the brains behind shows like The Queen’s Gambit, Logan, and Godless - the team “gave that star, bold treatment to the novels,” to turn it into a real hit. And like all hits, it’s got that perfect balance “of light and dark threaded throughout it.”

2. Be ready for arsehole cops and spot-on casting

"It was fun to play an arsehole," laughs Matthew Goode, the show's Detective Carl Morck.

"You often fantasise about being able to speak much more rudely than you’re able to, so it was fun to live vicariously through the character. There's a humanity that grounds all the characters throughout the show."

It was a role tailor-made for Goode says show runner Frank.

"I had Matthew and Chloe in mind for the roles during its inception. With Alexej and Leah, I just saw their tapes and I knew. When an actor makes you stop and think, and see the script in a different way, you hold onto them!"

(Image credit: Netflix)

3. Scandi slang gets swapped for Scottish swears

What is the show like versus the book series? Well, "witty and rude," according to Frank who apparently (we say apparently, we literally heard it from the horse's neighbour's mouth) developed a real love for Scottish profanities; you may wonder how well an American writer can capture that Anglo-Celtic banter slash bullying. It turns out, really really well. In fact, Scott got so into it that the cast were having to Google some of the insults in the script.

4. It's based on a 16-book series — could this be the start of an ongoing Netflix crime hit?

(Image credit: Netflix)

"It's up to the Gods..." Scott Frank, May 27th, 8.21pm. Better get praying, Netflix subscribers.

4. Kate Dickie was a cast favourite when filming

When asked about their favourite scene, there seemed to be a common theme... Kate Dickie. "My favourite scene from the series was my one on one with Kate [Dickie]" Alexej answered. Although the scene is not sexual, the rest of the cast quickly clarified. "I had a great scene with Kate - that was mine too," Pirrie agreed.

For Goode, the best was "the last day", which worked well for Frank, who chuckled, "that rounds it off well, as mine was the first day."

"You know what though," Scott continued, "this show was one of the most joyous experiences I've ever had filming something."

If you enjoyed Broadchurch or were a fan of Shetland, then trust us, you're really going to love Dept. Q which is available to stream now on Netflix.