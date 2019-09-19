We’re truly in a golden age of TV. And a golden age of ways to watch it.

Finding a new boxset to binge has never been easier thanks to On Demand services – and NOW TV is a great service option thanks to its contract-free subscription and wide variety of the latest UK and US shows.

Perhaps the best thing about the service is that, because it’s owned by Sky, a whole load of award-winning Sky Atlantic and HBO shows are part of the package, as well as an impressive back catalogue of cult series to catch up on.

UPDATE: This week we've added medical crime drama Temple to our list of must-watch NOW TV shows, starring Mark Strong and Carice van Houten. As well as comedy Brassic, about a group of working class friends living in a fictional town called Hawley that's set in the North of England.

From 2019’s Chernobyl, which has cemented itself as the top-rated TV show of all time, to the tears and tantrums in The Hills, these shows are all worth your screen time.

Here are the best shows to watch on NOW TV, right now. Upvote your favourite.

Best NOW TV shows 1 . Chernobyl View at NOW TV The landmark miniseries dramatises the real-life events of the horrific 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, and is the first ever production collaboration between Sky and HBO. If that wasn’t itself a marker of the 2019 miniseries being about as high-quality as you can get, it’s officially the top rated TV show of all time, with a 9.7-star rating out of 10 on IMDB. This puts it ahead of Breaking Bad, which has been knocked into second place. 24 1 Thanks for voting 2 . Big Little Lies View at NOW TV Excuse me HBO, just what size are these lies? We’re still not sure, but either way, this is must-watch TV. The cast of this murder mystery alone demands your attention: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley head up the ensemble cast, with Meryl Streep joining the recent second season. Witherspoon actually turned down a role in 2017’s Downsizing due to star in Big Little Lies instead. We think she made the right choice. 9 4 Thanks for voting 3 . Sopranos View at NOW TV We may be in a golden age of telly right now, but it had to start somewhere. And twenty years since it first aired, Sopranos is still among the finest TV shows of all time. It place in TV history is cemented, but when it first aired HBO was so concerned audiences would think ‘The Sopranos’ was about music, that they popped a gun into the title’s logo design. Wise guys. 9 5 Thanks for voting 4 . Patrick Melrose View at NOW TV The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring drama based on a series of semi-autobiographical novels follows an upper class Brit in the 1980s trying to overcome his addictions. It won two BAFTAs this year: for Best Mini-Series and for Best Actor. Cumberbatch can thank Reddit for the award-winning role. In a 2013 AMA, when asked which literary character he wants to play next, he replied with Patrick Melrose. Years later, his forum post led to meeting the producers to cast the series. 5 4 Thanks for voting 5 . Broad City View at NOW TV Forget Sex And the City: Broad City is the all-female NYC sitcom you need to see. Hilarious, smart, free-spritied and feminist, it follows stars real-life pals Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobsen as two twentysomething slacker best mates living their lives while trying to ‘make it’ in New York. It turns even the most mundane of situations into awkward and hysterical comedy, usually involving some combination of schemes, spliffs and strap-ons – or all three. 3 2 Thanks for voting 6 . Brassic View at NOW TV Set in the fictional Northern town of Hawley (even though a lot of it was shot in Manchester and other locations across the north west), this TV series is about a working class group of friends who get involved in crime to keep putting food on the table. It stars the brilliant Joe Gilgun of This Is England, Misfits and Preacher fame. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Temple View at NOW TV This Sky Original series casts the brilliant Mark Strong in the lead role, as a surgeon who runs an illegal medical clinic in a series of tunnels near Temple Station in London for people who are desperate or involved in criminal activity. If his co-star looks familiar, that's because it's Carice Van Houten who played Melisandre of Asshai on Game of Thrones. 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . Succession View at NOW TV Telling the story of a high power family squabbling over control of a Murdock-esque media and entertainment conglomerate, 2018 series Succession is equal parts comedy, drama and super sharp satire. The laughs are no surprise when you see the talent behind the show. It’s written by Jesse Armstrong, co-creator of Peep Show. The second series will premiere in August 2019, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the first season. 3 3 Thanks for voting 9 . The Hills: New Beginnings View at NOW TV The rest is still unwritten… or not anymore, because there’s more Los Angeles drama unfolding now on NOW TV! The iconic 2000s reality show about the trials and tribulations of the rich and gorgeous residents of LA returns for a newly rebooted series, a whole nine years after the final episode aired. The original cast, including Heidi and Spencer Pratt are back, alongside new stars including actress Mischa Barton. She starred in The OC, which itself inspired reality show Laguna Beach, from which The Hills was a spinoff. It’s a perfect, confusing La La Land circle. 3 6 Thanks for voting 10 . Project Runway View at NOW TV NOW TV isn’t just about critically acclaimed dramas – the latest reality shows direct from the US are on offer on the service too. Project Runway is the best of them all: aspiring designers battle it out in a knock out competition to win the chance to show a collection at New York Fashion Week and be crowned champ. The latest series comes with a new host, supermodel Karlie Koss, and new mentor, previous winner Christian Siriano.

