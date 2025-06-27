Squid Games season three has officially landed on Netflix

Squid Game has returned! The highly-anticipated third and final season has landed on Netflix following a cliffhanger ending that made the six month wait since December 2024's second season feel mammoth. The hit South Korean drama returns to Netflix just in time for a binge-watch weekend.

It picks up from the end of season two which had a pretty explosive ending. To recap, Gi-hun led a rebellion that resulted in the deaths of many of his allies, including Jung-bae - his closest friend in the game. We also had a the twist of the mysterious Front Man going undercover and participating in the games as Player 001.

What can we expect from season three?

Well, Gi-hun will unsurprisingly be experiencing tough times following the aftermath of Jung-bae’s death whilst the competition rages on. The surviving players must make major decisions in the next portion of the game as it gets deadlier than ever - according to Netflix.

Gi-hun hasn’t abandoned his mission to take down the Front Man, attempting to end the games once and for all - but this won’t be an easy task…

When does the third season drop?

Squid Game season 3 released on Netflix worldwide on Friday 27th June (today), at 8AM UK time, meaning you’re good to sit at your desk, wiggle your mouse on Teams, whilst the drama unfolds on your second screen (we know you’ve got one). It’s also the shortest series so far, with just six episodes - so you could theoretically have completed the franchise by this afternoon. Dream big people.

Is this the end?

Unfortunately for all SG fans out there, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that season three is the last series of the show.

He previously told Deadline that he penned Seasons 2 and 3 consecutively. He felt that Season 2, Episode 7 would be the perfect place to pause the story before continuing with Season 3.

“When I was writing the script for the two seasons, I felt like there was a big turning point or an inflection point, and that was the end of episode seven, so I thought that it would do it justice to have a separate season after that," he explained. "That’s why I had first seven episodes as Season 2 and then the rest of Season 3.”

But surely one of the best Netflix shows won't be allowed to wrap so soon? There are already spin-off rumours though, so this might not be the end end.

Where can you watch it?

You can only stream Squid Games on Netflix - either through your own account, or by begging your housemates to borrow theirs. Unfortunately, the streaming platform isn’t currently offering any free trials, but by the looks of the trailer, it’s worth stumping up for a month’s subscription.