Netflix new no. 1 movie comes from a contentious director

It's time for a new Netflix original to take the number one spot as the most-watched film on the service,. Released on the 6th June, Straw has quietly climbed into the top spot, overtaking the French language film K.O.

Tyler Perry not only directed Straw but also wrote the film, which sees Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson play a single mother facing overwhelming challenges as she struggles to care for her ill daughter. As her circumstances worsen, Janiyah reaches her breaking point, forced to make impossible choices in a society that offers her little support.

Perry describes Janiyah as someone relatable, regardless of background, emphasising her struggle to survive and be a good mother amidst difficult circumstances. The film portrays her world unravelling into chaos as she confronts a series of catastrophic events. Joining Henson in the cast are singer-cum-actor Teyana Taylor and Sherri Shepherd (30 Rock).

If you’re not familiar with the work of Tyler Perry, Straw is another shining example of why the director is considered so contentious, with his films often being criticised and reviewed extremely poorly. Straw is no different, despite its early success on the streamer.

The Hollywood Reporter described the film, saying, “Perry returns to the overwrought melodramas that made him famous. Fans of the filmmaker will recognize the mélange of caricatures and predictable plotting that propel Straw to its charged conclusion.”

Whilst Screenrant were also not too hot on the film, giving it a four out of ten but offering high praise for the lead actress “As frustrated as I was with the majority of the movie's story and writing, the one thing that truly kept me watching was Taraji P. Henson's magnificent performance.”

So far, Straw is following the rest of Perry’s films by being divisive, but if you’re looking for a heavy film that's under two hours, it's available on Netflix now, so you can see for yourself.