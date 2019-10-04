Best Apple TV Plus shows: price, details and exclusive trailers

September has arrived, which can only mean one thing: Apple is set to launch a host of new products, alongside news of the highly anticipated Apple TV+ and nine exclusive shows.

Tim Cook took to the stage in Cupertino, California, to announce details of Apple’s new TV streaming service which is set to launch on November 1.





Focusing on exclusive content is the aim of the game for Apple, who have invested heavily in their latest venture in a bid to rival Netflix and Disney for a cut of the market share.





A number of exclusive shows have already been announced - the most notable of which is The Morning Show, Jennifer Anniston’s first TV series since Friends which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.





UPDATE: There have been some big announcements in the world of Apple TV recently, with the teaser for new original series Servant hitting the internet. Featuring hands caressing an incredibly lifelike doll, the trailer finishes with caption "What do you believe?". The original teaser was released alongside two others - one focusing on the strange doll and the other on the person we believe to be is the nanny or 'servant'. It's creepy, it's intriguing and it's set to hit screens on November 28th.





There's also Samuel L Jackson-related news to report, with new Apple TV+ original movie The Banker premiering at AFI Fest on November 21 before its theatrical release in December. The film also features Skins actor Nicholas Hoult alongside Anthony Mackie in a story set in the 1960s which sees businessmen devise a risky plot to help African Americans persue the American dream.





Dickinson is also set to launch with the service, starring Hailee Steinfeld, depicting the life of poet Emily Dickinson.





But the biggest star was undoubtedly the trailer for See - the new series starring Jason Momoa, which focuses on a civilisation, hundreds of years in the future, that has lost the gift of sight. Apple worked closely with sight organisations to create and develop the series, which goes on to depict the birth of a new generation that has regained their ability to see and the challenges they face.





These four exclusive shows are set to be joined by six others: For All Mankind, Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, The Elephant Queen, and a new, exclusive project from Oprah Winfrey.





Coming in at $4.99 - which includes family membership - Apple are offering a whole year of Apple TV Plus for free to those purchasing an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Customers will have three months after the activation of their new device to claim the offer, according to the company’s press release. Here’s a run-down of what we know about the new service:





Alongside the later launches, the below list of oriinal titles will be available at launch:

The Morning Show

Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories

See

Truth Be Told

Home

Oprah's series

Ghostwriter

The Elephant Queen

1. See

The Apple TV Plus launch saw the world premiere of the See trailer, an exclusive Apple TV series starring Jason Momoa and Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard. Depicting a civilisation based hundreds of years in the future who have lost the ability to see, the show follows a new generation who are miraculously born with their sight intact. It looks set to be a gritty endeavor by Apple who worked closely with sight organisations to create this dark, futuristic world.





2. amazing Stories





Bringing Spielberg on stage to talk about his production company isn't what most companies do to launch a streaming service, but then again, most companies aren't Apple. The director's production company Amblin is set to relaunch the Amazing Stories series which follows the most unique tales and will make them available exclusively on Apple TV+.

On stage, Spielberg said: “The Amblin team and I will be resurrecting this 93-year-old brand and offering to multi-generational audiences a whole new batch of Amazing Stories. We want to transport the audience with every episode. Like the World War II pilot whose plane magically travels through space and time from the past and into the present day. Who will he meet? Can he return? Does he want to? What happens if he doesn’t?”



3. The Morning Show

The Morning Show, is a drama set behind the scenes at, you guessed it, a morning TV news show. Starring Jennifer Aniston in her first series since Friends, the show also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell as the journalistic drama unfolds.

4. Dickinson

Apple teased the highly anticipated Dickinson trailer in advance of the announcement - and it looks to be a laugh-a-minute. Starring Hailee Steinfeld as rebellious poet Emily Dickinson, the comedy series follows is a melting pot of modern day comedy and traditional attire.

5. The Elephant Queen

Taking the route of a documentary, the feature-length film The Elephant Queen focuses on the extinction of one of the world’s most majestic creatures. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, this epic and beautiful piece of cinema first wowed audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set to air in living rooms across the country imminently.



