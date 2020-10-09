The WatchList: 5 things you should be streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus and more

Welcome to the StreamList, the ultimate place to find out the best things to stream this week - what you should be watching at the weekend and beyond.

Each week we will look at some fantastic new things that have landed on the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, NOW TV, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus.

We have spent A LONG time watching things on all these streaming services. So, if you want more of an in-depth look at the shows and movies you can stream the please head to the following guides.

Still here? Then what you are after are a handful of recommendations to stop you endlessly scrolling into next week.

Here's what we have been watching and what you should be watching too.

1. The Haunting Of Bly Manor

The Haunting Of Bly Manor is an exquisitely told tale from the twisted mind of Mike Flanagan. If that name doesn't sound familiar then his film and TV output will. He made the equally scary The Haunting of Hill House, as well as some of the best Stephen King adaptations - including Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep.

Here he takes the frightening tales of Henry James, namely The Turn Of The Screw, and modernises the story - now it's based in the 80s and focuses on an au pair who is hired by the folks at Bly Manor. Soon staying there she starts to see ghostly goings on. Told in a flashback of sorts, the story is woven seamlessly through nine episodes and while it doesn't have as many scares as Hill House, it's still a fantastic watch.

2. The Right Stuff

Tom Wolfe's seminal novel has been given the TV treatment by Disney and National Geographic and the results are a Mad Men style look at astronauts in the 60s preparing for their missions to space. While it doesn't quite encapsulate the feel of the brilliant film (or book), it is a decent retelling of a manned spaceflight program that was put in place to make sure the US outflanked the Soviets.

The good news here is that The Right Stuff doesn't just focus on the glitz and glamour of going into space and being an astronaut but the fraught behind-the-scenes battles that were going on to make the ambitious space program actually work.

3 .Ted Lasso

This is an absolute joy of a show on Apple TV Plus and certainly shows that the streaming service has got a lot to give when it's competing with the likes of Netflix.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and is about US American Football coach Ted Lasso switching countries and going to the UK to try and train a London football team for the top flight. It's feel-good television at its finest (Lasso's endless optimism will warm the coldest of hearts), with the fish-out-of-water trope used to good effect.

The show is packed with great UK actors and while it's a little strange to see a US version of the UK (the shows creators are all from the US), it really does work.

4. The Twilight Zone: S2

Although episodes are dropping weekly on Sky, you can stream all of the second season of The Twilight Zone: Season Two on NOW TV. Like the first season some episodes are better than others but Jordan Peele's re-imagining of The Twilight Zone show is well worth a watch.

The first episode where WestWorld's Jimmi Simpson starring as a bachelor who has a psychic connection with someone he has never met before. While for the most part this is a match made in heaven, things take a very dark turn. You Might Also Like is also superb - it's all about trying to make America great again and, well, you can guess what happens.

5. The Walking Dead: World Beyond





Now streaming on Prime Video, this one is more a curio piece for fans of The Walking Dead. While we aren't convinced with the first episode of this show, which is set after the events of TWD, it is intriguing - following teenage survivors from the zombie apocalypse and features some familiar aspects, including the shadowy government agency Civic Republic Military.



The best streaming services revealed