Netflix's new number 1 TV show is a rib-tickling thriller with Oscar stars and comedy heroes
A cult classic show about cultists in the making for Netflix
The family drama Sirens has surged to the top of Netflix's trending charts becoming the most-watched show globally, according to streaming ranker FlixPatrol. Since its debut on the streaming platform, Sirens has hooked audiences with its compelling storyline and a standout ensemble cast.
Sirens plunges viewers into a limited series that follows character Devon to an opulent island. There, amidst luxury, she discovers hidden dangers beneath the surface. Series creator Molly Smith Metzler describes Devon as the show’s metronome, setting the pace and tone of the comedy. Metzler praised Meghann Fahy's casting as exceptional.
One of the key factors contributing to the show’s success is this casting. The show features Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Kevin Bacon, who may now be best known to younger generations through EE adverts, and Glen Howerton from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
A dark comedic tone is maintained throughout the show's runtime, focusing on the family dynamic between Alcock and Fahy, while Moore delivers a standout performance as an enigmatic cult-like leader, leading to an exploration of class and power.
The show has also been received quite well, with Variety describing it as a “satisfying summer escapade”, whilst the Guardian gave the show five stars with Julianne Moore’s turn as a cult leader earning particular praise and leaving the reviewer hoping for a second season.
What will undoubtedly continue to contribute to the show's success is its relative brevity, featuring only five episodes. That’s a breeze in today's modern streaming world, so you can get through the majority of it before you’ve even decided what to have for tea.
We have spent A LONG time watching things on all these streaming services. So, if you want more of an in-depth look at the shows and movies you can stream then please head to the following guides.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
