We’ve finally got a teaser trailer for Stranger Things season 5
Are we finally going to get a little normality??
Stranger Things has officially dropped a teaser trailer for the fifth and final season.
Sometimes it feels like there are certain shows you grow up with - Friends and its 10 seasons, Gilmore Girls and its seven seasons, Modern Family - the list goes on. But Stranger Things may just be joining those ranks. After all Millie Bobby Brown has gone from a teenager to a married woman within its five season run.
The newly-dropped trailer shows the main cast preparing for their biggest fight yet. Volume I will be arriving on November 26th and the second volume will be arriving on Christmas Day - a perfect distraction from the food coma and mounting family tensions. The finale will release on New Years Eve, so you can really start the year as you mean to go on - in a state of heightened tension-slash-depression. Keeping things upside down.
The trailer is jam-packed, and it looks as though we’re in for a thrilling, action-packed treat as the Hawkins crew and the forces of Vecna finally have it out once and for all - the showdown of all showdowns.
It transports us back into the familiar topsy-turvy world of Hawkins, Indiana which has been deeply changed by the Upside Down’s activity. Unfortunately, that’s about all we have in terms of information - the plot remains firmly under wraps, but at least we know that its trademark supernatural horror, and 80s style is staying put. And luckily, there haven’t been any shock exits, with the core group - Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink) - all returning.
The synopsis from Netflix reads
“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”
This really feels like the beginning of an end, as the fifth season is officially bringing the sci-fi-horror blockbuster to a close. But then again, an end is really just a beginning when you look at it from the upside down.
Watch this space, and come November, watch the show.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
