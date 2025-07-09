Netflix just added one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time — and it's got a 99% Rotten Tomatoes rating

After three long years, Netflix has finally re-added one of the best sci-fi films ever made, which it had removed from the service in 2022. That film is, of course, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, a movie that is a rite of passage for any young sci-fi fan, acting as a perfect introduction to the genre as well as being one of Stephen Spielberg's greatest films.

The film, which remains the director's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes to this day, with an admirable 99%, tells the heartwarming tale of a squishy alien tourist who misses his ride home and makes some pals along the way.

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial Official Trailer #1 - Steven Spielberg Movie (1982) HD - YouTube Watch On

Stranded on Earth, E.T. stumbles upon Elliott, a 10-year-old with a knack for befriending extraterrestrial strays. Along with his siblings, Gertie (Drew Barrymore, before she started talking to flowers professionally) and Michael, Elliott decides the best course of action is to hide their new, glowing friend from the government.

As E.T. starts looking less like an adorable alien and more like a deflated balloon, his connection with Elliott gets so strong that they practically share brainwaves and set up an emotional tale about a boy and his pal. The kids then embark on a daring mission to protect E.T., showcasing some of the most iconic and now mimicked scenes in films.

If all that doesn't sell you, the film also snagged four Academy Awards. It was nominated for nine awards in total, which is quite impressive for a movie where the main character’s diet consists mainly of Reese's Pieces.

If E.T. passed you by, you’ve not seen it in years, or there’s someone you want to show it to for the first time, Netflix has you covered with the film available to stream now.