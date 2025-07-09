Netflix just added one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time — and it's got a 99% Rotten Tomatoes rating
A classic adventure for all ages
After three long years, Netflix has finally re-added one of the best sci-fi films ever made, which it had removed from the service in 2022. That film is, of course, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, a movie that is a rite of passage for any young sci-fi fan, acting as a perfect introduction to the genre as well as being one of Stephen Spielberg's greatest films.
The film, which remains the director's highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes to this day, with an admirable 99%, tells the heartwarming tale of a squishy alien tourist who misses his ride home and makes some pals along the way.
Stranded on Earth, E.T. stumbles upon Elliott, a 10-year-old with a knack for befriending extraterrestrial strays. Along with his siblings, Gertie (Drew Barrymore, before she started talking to flowers professionally) and Michael, Elliott decides the best course of action is to hide their new, glowing friend from the government.
As E.T. starts looking less like an adorable alien and more like a deflated balloon, his connection with Elliott gets so strong that they practically share brainwaves and set up an emotional tale about a boy and his pal. The kids then embark on a daring mission to protect E.T., showcasing some of the most iconic and now mimicked scenes in films.
If all that doesn't sell you, the film also snagged four Academy Awards. It was nominated for nine awards in total, which is quite impressive for a movie where the main character’s diet consists mainly of Reese's Pieces.
If E.T. passed you by, you’ve not seen it in years, or there’s someone you want to show it to for the first time, Netflix has you covered with the film available to stream now.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Cyberpunk Edgerunners gets a surprise second season on Netflix — and it promises to bring tears
Back to Night City...
-
New romantic drama lands on Netflix — and it is being hailed as a must-watch
A tight two hours of sadness...
-
Fantastic Four: First Steps new tease reveals practical sets and The Thing's glorious beard
Someone forgot their razor
-
Unpacking the incredible cast of the new Street Fighter movie
And another one
-
Street Fighter movie cast adds its M. Bison actor — and he's perfect
The Emperor of Evil enters the arena
-
Netflix just added 'one of the best crime films of all time' — and it's finally getting a sequel
Hoo-ah
-
Netflix reveals teaser for sequel to its smash-hit monster movie
More trolls, more problems
-
The Batman sequel script is finally finished
It's da Bat