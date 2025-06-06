Two months on and still number one: Apple TV+ has a surefire hit with this crime comedy
We're about to go Hamm
Apple TV+ knocks out some stellar programming from the incredibly popular and critically adored Severance, to more recently Seth Rogen’s The Studio, which offers an amusing insight into how Hollywood operates.
However, according to FlixPatrol – a site that monitors how popular different shows are on the various streamers – Your Friends & Neighbors has been consistently the most popular show Apple has to offer since it first released. Most importantly, it sees Jon Hamm return to back to television, a site for sore eyes if you were a fan of his turn as Don Draper in Mad Men.
The show is currently halfway through its first season, having already been confirmed for a second season, so now it's the perfect time to jump on board. Much like the rest of Apple TV+’s shows, episodes are released weekly, with Your Friends & Neighbors releasing on Thursdays.
If you jump in now, you can binge the first few episodes to catch up before watching it weekly with everyone else, capturing the best of both worlds by combining the satisfying feeling of watching multiple episodes with the anticipation and conversation of weekly drops.
The show, which stars Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn, follows a man who, after losing his job, decides the best way to make ends meet is to go on a crime spree, stealing from all his affluent friends and neighbours who are likely to miss the items.
There are four more episodes left of season one, before the nine-episode run concludes on the 30th June, so if you’re unsure of what to watch this weekend and you have Apple TV+, Your Friends & Neighbors is the show of the moment.
Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How to fix Nintendo Switch 2 System Transfer ‘Connect the AC adaptor’ issue
Want to transfer your data from an original Switch to the new Nintendo Switch 2? You might need this fix...
-
9 best hidden sci-fi gems on Apple TV+, ranked!
Apple's streaming service is low-key the best place to get your science fiction streaming fix.
-
9 best hidden sci-fi gems on Apple TV+, ranked!
Apple's streaming service is low-key the best place to get your science fiction streaming fix.
-
Slow Horses maintains fast pace with season 5 release date announcement
Slow Horses, but a fast production