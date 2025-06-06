Two months on and still number one: Apple TV+ has a surefire hit with this crime comedy

Apple TV+ knocks out some stellar programming from the incredibly popular and critically adored Severance, to more recently Seth Rogen’s The Studio, which offers an amusing insight into how Hollywood operates.

However, according to FlixPatrol – a site that monitors how popular different shows are on the various streamers – Your Friends & Neighbors has been consistently the most popular show Apple has to offer since it first released. Most importantly, it sees Jon Hamm return to back to television, a site for sore eyes if you were a fan of his turn as Don Draper in Mad Men.

The show is currently halfway through its first season, having already been confirmed for a second season, so now it's the perfect time to jump on board. Much like the rest of Apple TV+’s shows, episodes are released weekly, with Your Friends & Neighbors releasing on Thursdays.

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

If you jump in now, you can binge the first few episodes to catch up before watching it weekly with everyone else, capturing the best of both worlds by combining the satisfying feeling of watching multiple episodes with the anticipation and conversation of weekly drops.

The show, which stars Jon Hamm and Olivia Munn, follows a man who, after losing his job, decides the best way to make ends meet is to go on a crime spree, stealing from all his affluent friends and neighbours who are likely to miss the items.

There are four more episodes left of season one, before the nine-episode run concludes on the 30th June, so if you’re unsure of what to watch this weekend and you have Apple TV+, Your Friends & Neighbors is the show of the moment.