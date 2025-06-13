No. 1 Apple TV+ show is Ted Lasso meets Happy Gilmore

Apple TV+ has a habit of getting the biggest stars and names for its TV shows, with everyone stopping by, from Harrison Ford to Jon Hamm trying their hand at some telly.

Now, a new show has cinched the number one spot on the streamer, according to Flix Patrol, taking over from the ongoing Your Friends and Neighbors.

Stick, the Owen Wilson-led show, has raced to the top of the charts just after the show's fourth episode dropped on the 11th June, with the first three episodes releasing a week earlier.

A down-on-his-luck, former professional golfer (Wilson), recently fired and separated from his wife, finds a new purpose: coaching a troubled teenage prodigy. He stakes his entire future on the young star's success, hoping to turn both their lives around.

It’s exciting to see Wilson taking on the role of a mentor in this new show, with the famous actor, probably best known for one of his many films with long-time collaborator Ben Stiller, making relatively few TV show appearances to date. The most notable of these is his turn in the Disney+ show Loki.

Stick — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The feel-good comedy is also getting some decent enough reviews, with both Empire and The Guardian giving it three out of five stars.

True to form, The Guardian said: “Look, Stick is fine. It’s a pleasant, feel-good half hour every time. It never outstays its welcome, everyone puts in a solid performance, and Wilson brings every ounce of energy he has to every scene he’s in. But nothing takes off, never mind soars.”

Empire also described the show in a similar way with a resounding theme of most reviews being its good, but its no Ted Lasso which its clearly trying to recapture. Maybe, if they just believe it’ll come in time.

The new show is set to have ten episodes in total and will run until the 23rd of July, so if you’re in the market for a feel-good easy going comedy, that scratches some of the itch left behind by everyone’s favourite moustachiod football manager, Stick might be just what you’re looking for.