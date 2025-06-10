Netflix new #1 TV show asks the question, 'What if Gilmore Girls had more sex and murder?'

Netflix has a habit of cancelling shows people love a bit early, so for a show to get a second season is often impressive, let alone for a show to get a third season. According to the Flixpatrol charts, maybe more of the streamer's shows should be allowed to pick up steam — at least if Ginny and Georgia is anything to go by.

Ginny and Georgia season three is the show everyone is watching right now, after the most recent season dropped on the 5th June, with plenty of fans diving back into the coming-of-age show over the most recent weekend to push it up to number one.

The series centres on Ginny Miller, a teenage girl, and her dynamic relationship with her free-spirited mother, Georgia. They seek a fresh start in a quaint New England town, but Georgia's complex past persists, resurfacing to challenge their new life.

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The show's popularity stems from its exploration of relatable themes: intricate family relationships, the trials of being a teenager, and the far-reaching consequences of past choices. Its tone is resonating deeply with viewers and is likely what has led to it becoming one of Netflix’s most popular shows in recent years despite the show experiencing two year gaps between seasons.

Critically, season three has continued to deliver on what came before, but the reviews are not as consistent, despite overall praise for the twist delivered at the end, in turn creating excitement for a rare fourth season.

The Telegraph gave the show three stars out of five describing the show as a blend between Narcos and Gilmore Girls, going on to add “After bingeing all 10 hour-long episodes, you might find yourself in a rut of self-loathing: 'I know this isn’t ‘good’,' you’ll think, 'so why can’t I stop watching?' Because it’s the perfect example of the Netflix formula: soapy, cheesy fun led by unbelievably good-looking actors. It’s not The Sopranos. It’s not even Gilmore Girls. It’s just shiny, addictive escapism.”

The Huffington Post, on the other hand, stated that the show “is not entertaining. It’s one trauma dump after another,” and that’s just the headline – there is no score on the review. Fans seem warmer on it, though, with the show currently sitting on a respectable 7.5 on IMDB.

The fourth season, which is expected to be the last, was announced some time ago, but its release date is currently unknown. The showrunner told Deadline that they would be open to making a fifth season, so who knows, maybe even more will be on the horizon.