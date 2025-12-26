Old favourites and new openings: These are our top tips for January dining

Personally, I think we should ditch the whole giving-things-up-for-January thing and plan to do more instead – more going out, eating, drinking, socialising. It’s what you deserve in the cold harsh months.

Sure, you might need a quick breather the week after New Year’s, to dry out and debloat, but I can almost guarantee that by the 14th of Jan, you’ll feel those tingles of festivity seep back in, fancying a slap up curry or a good pub pint with your mates.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite London spots which are running offers to ease the January blues, and the price tags. From delicious rotisserie chicken to a Mayfair Chippy, there are spots for all tastes – and even fussy eaters.

1. Cocotte, Notting Hill, Shoreditch, Parsons Green & more

(Image credit: Cocotte)

Cocotte is the premium but not-too-pricey restaurant in London with five sites dotted across the city. It does some of the best rotisserie chicken around, and for Jan 2026, they're offering their set menu (1 starter, ¼ chicken, 1 side and 1 sauce) for £20 from 5pm every Sunday to Thursday.

2. The Mayfair Chippy, Mayfair

(Image credit: The Mayfair Chippy)

Something of a contradiction in name, The Mayfair Chippy is celebrating its 10th year by rolling back the prices, selling their Mayfair Classic for £13.50. They use only responsibly sourced fish, and serve it up as the Brit cult classic should be — chips, mushy peas, tartar sauce, HP, or curry sauce. Usually priced at £26.50 (*cue all non-Londoners rolling their eyes and muttering, 'Londoners') it feels like a bit of a bargain, even if it doesn’t come with the caw of seagulls and smell of salt.

3. Pivot, Soho

(Image credit: Pivot)

First of all, anyone who can’t help but read Pivot in the voice of David Schwimmer in Friends with that sofa moment, you’re not alone. Secondly, if you’ve booked to go and see some theatre in January - which you definitely should, it’s a guilt-free pass time which gives you extra cool culture points in the office - you should definitely have Pivot on your radar. It’s a Bar & Bistro on the second floor of 3 Henrietta Street, and it’s offering a three-course menu for £38 (or £32 for two courses).

4. Farzi London, Charing Cross

(Image credit: Farzi)

Recognised by The Michelin Guide this year, Farzi is a modern Indian restaurant which heroes dishes from Northern India, serving up platters known as Thali. Each Thali includes an assortment of Spinach and Kale Chaat, Chana Chickpea Masala and Vegetable Samosa accompanied with steamed rice or naan, raita, papadom and mango chutney, all for £18.95 per person.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Stable Wines, Islington

(Image credit: Goodbye Horses / Adam King)

The team behind the cult wine bars Goodbye Horses and The Dreamery have struck again, with a new spot, Stable Wines – a mere five minutes from the original bar, Goodbye Horses. Although it's already up and running, it's still fairly new and well worth a visit for 2026. They'll not only have some of the best wines you'll have tried, but smoky interiors, and classy-but-cool vibes, perfect for a quick drink.

6. Doughnation, Covent Garden

(Image credit: Steven Joyce)

If you're near Henrietta Street way and not sure whether the offerings at Pivot tickle your pickle, you're literally spoilt for choice as Doughnation promises pizzas, pints, and more.

To brighten up January, they're offering a Bottomless Pizza & Spritzes for £35pp, with unlimited pizzas and pitchers of spritz for a full hour. The offer is available on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and includes Doughnation’s classic Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Nduja Sausage or Covent Garden Vegan. Plus guests can choose from the Il Botanista Spritz with Aperol, Gin, Prosecco Soda and Elderflower, the increasingly popular Hugo Spritz, or Doughnation’s Grapefruit and Rosemary Spritz, with gin, prosecco and grapefruit soda.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



