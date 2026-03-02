The affordable iPhone just got a glow-up with the 17e

Apple’s “e” line has always been about giving you most of the good stuff without the Pro-level price tag. With iPhone 17e, it feels less like a compromise and more like common sense.

Starting at £599, the 17e replaces last year’s 16e, and quietly fixes its biggest issue. Yes, MagSafe is finally here. That means magnetic snap-on charging, wallets and accessories, and wireless speeds up to 15W. It’s not the full-fat 25W you’ll find higher up the range, but it’s a big step up from the 7.5W cap on the 16e.

The other headline move? Double the storage at the same price. The base model now starts at 256GB instead of 128GB. In real terms, that’s more space for 4K video, AAA games and your camera roll, without nudging the price north. Storage still tops out at 512GB, but for most people, 256GB is the sweet spot anyway.

Under the hood, it’s running Apple’s new A19 chip, built on 3-nanometre tech. Apple says it’s up to 2x faster than the iPhone 11, with a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Translation: smoother gaming, faster photo edits and plenty of headroom for Apple Intelligence features in iOS 26.

There’s also a new C1X cellular modem, up to twice as fast as the C1 in the 16e, and more power efficient too. That helps with all-day battery life, alongside smarter power management in iOS 26. You can charge to 50% in around 30 minutes via USB-C, or go wireless with MagSafe and Qi2.

Meet iPhone 17e: A Powerful iPhone at a Great Price - YouTube Watch On

Camera-wise, it’s still a single 48MP rear shooter, but it’s doing more with it. The Fusion camera offers an optical-quality 2x zoom (effectively two cameras in one), sharper 24MP default shots, and improved portrait mode with adjustable focus after the fact. It also shoots 4K Dolby Vision video up to 60fps and records Spatial Audio. For most people, that’s more than enough camera without paying for extra lenses you’ll barely touch.

The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display now features Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says offers 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation. It’s IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, wrapped in aerospace-grade aluminium, and available in black, white and a new Soft Pink that’s doing a lot of heavy lifting on the vibes front.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You also get satellite features for when the signal disappears, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite, plus Face ID, the Action button and full iOS 26 support with Apple Intelligence baked in.

Pre-orders open on the 4th of March, with availability from 11 March. The 16e is gone, the 17e takes its place, and at £599 with 256GB as standard, this might be the most straightforward iPhone recommendation Apple’s made in years.

If you don’t need the Pro camera array or the absolute bleeding-edge charging speeds, this might be the phone that makes sense.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



