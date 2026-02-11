Beyond Nutella: Enjoy Pancake Day like a pro with these London restaurants for a worldwide take on pancakes

Pancake Day has traditionally meant one thing in Britain: a slightly chaotic attempt to flip something vaguely circular in a frying pan, followed by drowning it in lemon juice and sugar.

It’s simple, it’s nostalgic, it’s rarely that impressive but always comforting. Luckily, London exists, and never settles for just one version of anything, especially when food is involved.

Across the capital, Pancake Day has quietly evolved into a full-blown global tasting tour. From delicate French crêpes and towering American stacks to Japanese soufflé pancakes and savoury street-food staples from across Europe and Asia, the city is packed with spots serving wildly different takes on the humble batter-based classic.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Shrove Tuesday plans (or just fancy an excuse to eat carbs in multiple forms), these are the places bringing the world’s best pancakes straight to London.

Netherlands

My Old Dutch – Dutch pancakes

If Dutch pancakes are doing it for you but you want something larger than poffertjes, My Old Dutch is the place to go. Inspired by traditional Dutch pannenkoeken, these pancakes are bigger and thinner than American stacks but heartier than French crêpes, essentially perfect for anyone who struggles to commit to one pancake style.

At the Holborn (and other London) locations, My Old Dutch serves them loaded with all kinds of toppings, from classic sweet options like banana and syrup to savoury combos featuring cheese, bacon and mushrooms. It’s a great shout if you want a communal pancake experience with plenty of variety, and a reminder that Dutch pancakes aren’t just cute mini bites, they can be proper plates of comfort food too.

Seven Heaven - Dutch poffertjes

If you fancy switching up your Pancake Day routine, Seven Heaven in Camden Market is serving up Dutch poffertjes, the small but mighty pancake-style treat straight from the Netherlands.

These fluffy, bite-sized pancakes are made with yeast, giving them a lighter, pillowy texture than your typical crepe. Traditionally served with butter and icing sugar, Seven Heaven ups the ante with toppings like fruit, chocolate sauce and other sweet treats. It’s a perfect grab-and-go option while wandering Camden, and a solid reminder that sometimes the best pancakes come in miniature form.

Japan

Fuwafuwa – Japanese pancakes

For pancake fans who think fluff is never enough, Fuwafuwa is the cathedral of soft. Inspired by the Japanese fuwafuwa style (the name means fluffy), this London spot turns batter into dreamy, cloud‑like stacks with a gravity-defying wobble. These pancakes are thicker and airier than what you're probably used to, with a texture closer to a soufflé.

Served with toppings like cream, berries, sauces and seasonal twists, Fuwafuwa’s creations are instantly eye‑catching, the kind of pancakes that’ll make you pause mid‑scroll and actually look up from your phone. They’re brilliant for anyone celebrating Pancake Day with a sweet, Instagram‑ready brunch that tastes as good as it looks.

CA Japanese Pancakes – Japanese soufflé pancakes

If you’re after pancakes that feel more like dessert theatre, CA Japanese Pancakes delivers the cloud-like soufflé stacks that have taken over brunch culture worldwide. With locations in Victoria and Chiswick, the café specialises in ultra-fluffy Japanese pancakes that are both gluten and dairy-free without skimping on indulgence.

Originating in Japan, soufflé pancakes are whipped to create their signature wobble and towering height, giving them a light, almost melt-in-the-mouth texture. At CA, they’re served with carefully styled toppings and seasonal flavours that lean fully into the treat-yourself energy, making them a strong contender if Pancake Day calls for something a bit more dramatic than your usual stack.

Australia

Granger & Co. – Ricotta hotcakes

If you’re chasing a Pancake Day option that’s become a brunch icon, Granger and Co. Notting Hill (alongside its sister spots including Granger & Co. King’s Cross, Granger & Co. Chelsea, and Granger & Co. Marylebone) is famous for its legendary ricotta hotcakes, an Australian brunch staple.

Originating from Aussie café culture, ricotta hotcakes are thicker and creamier than standard pancakes, thanks to the addition of ricotta cheese in the batter. Granger’s version has become something of a cult order, served with banana and honeycomb butter for a rich, sweet hit that’s earned serious acclaim across London’s brunch scene.

France

La Crêperie de Hampstead – French crêpes

A more local take on the classic Breton favourite, La Crêperie de Hampstead, serves up French crêpes that hit all the right notes for Pancake Day. Thin, buttery and wonderfully versatile, these crêpes stay true to the French tradition, whether swirled with simple lemon and sugar or piled with richer fillings.

Nestled in one of London’s more charming neighbourhoods, this spot brings a cosy, old‑world vibe to a timeless pancake style, making it perfect for anyone who loves their batter thin and customisable. Undeniably French, just how crêpes should be.

Crêpe Affaire – French crêpes

Classic, paper‑thin French crêpes are an obvious go‑to for Pancake Day, and Crêpe Affaire is one of London’s best places to enjoy them done properly. Inspired by the traditional street food of Brittany in north‑west France, their crêpes are delicate, soft and endlessly customisable, from simple lemon and sugar to indulgent chocolate, caramel and fruit combos.

With multiple spots across the city, Crêpe Affaire brings that quintessential Gallic pancake vibe to London, quick, tasty and perfect whether you want something sweet after a wander or a savoury fill‑up any time of day. These maybe aren't one of the more bespoke options on the menu, but for a chain, you can't go wrong.

Eastern Europe

Reuben’s – Potato latkes

For a savoury twist on Pancake Day that’s rooted in comfort and tradition, Reuben’s brings Eastern European potato latkes to the London dining scene. These golden, crisp‑edged beauties are a classic staple in Jewish and broader Eastern European cuisine.

They’re a far cry from the usual sweet stack, delivering hearty texture and umami‑friendly flavours that make them a brilliant brunch or lunch option if your pancake ambitions extend beyond sugar and syrup. Comfort food in London form, and proof that pancakes don’t always have to be sweet to steal the show.

USA

Sunday in Brooklyn – American pancakes

If you’re in the mood for something that feels unapologetically indulgent, Sunday in Brooklyn serves up classic American‑style pancakes that are big, fluffy and loaded with toppings. These aren’t your delicate crepes or mini poffertjes above, we’re talking tall, pillowy stacks that look (and taste) like the lovechild of brunch dreams and a Sunday morning sugar rush.

Their signature version comes with hazelnut maple praline and brown butter, offering a rich, nutty sweetness that perfectly complements those soft, cakey layers. It’s an excellent choice if Pancake Day for you means going all‑in on size and flavour.

Farm Girl – Buttermilk pancakes

If your Pancake Day plans include a dose of pastel‑soaked brunch culture, Farm Girl brings its own take on fluffy, café‑style pancakes that channel vibes from the American style tradition but add a cutesy, modern twist. Light, beautifully cooked stacks served with seasonal fruit, yoghurt, a drizzle of maple or Apple and Pear offering a more refined take on the diner classic, and perfect for anyone who wants their pancakes to feel like an event rather than just breakfast.

Farm Girl’s Paddington café has become a go‑to for anyone who loves pancakes with a slightly healthier edge and standout presentation, making it a great choice if you’re after something that looks as good as it tastes.

The Breakfast Club – American brunch pancakes

If you want your Pancake Day stacked high and served with all‑the‑brunch vibes, The Breakfast Club has you covered. Inspired by classic American diner culture, this London favourite serves big, fluffy pancakes layered with toppings like berries, banana, chocolate, maple syrup and lashings of cream, the kind of plate that feels like a celebratory cheat meal rather than merely breakfast.

It’s the sort of spot where going all in on syrup‑soaked goodness is practically encouraged, and perfect for anyone who treats Pancake Day as an excuse to indulge in comfort.

China

Lin Lin Crêpes – Jianbing

For a savoury, street‑food twist on Pancake Day, Lin Lin Crêpes in Chinatown serves up authentic Chinese jianbing, thin, crepe-like pancakes packed with egg, crisp wonton, fresh herbs and sauces. Unlike the sweet stacks and soufflés elsewhere, jianbing is all about layers of texture and umami, making it a perfect grab-and-go lunch or snack while exploring Chinatown.

Our first choice for Chinese-style pancakes was Pleasant Lady, but it’s currently closed indefinitely (fingers crossed it reopens soon). For now, Lin Lin is your go-to for that authentic, chewy‑crispy, sauce-slathered street‑food experience in London.





