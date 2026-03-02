The iPad almost everyone should buy just got better

Apple just made the iPad Air you probably already had your eye on a whole lot more tempting. The new 2026 model packs the M4 chip, 12GB of unified memory, and faster connectivity, all starting at the same price as last year, £599 for the 11-inch and £799 for the 13-inch. Prices can increase up to £1,299 for the 1TB version.

That means up to 30 per cent faster performance than last year’s M3 model, and up to 2.3x faster than the original M1 iPad Air. From gaming with ray-traced 3D graphics to editing video in Final Cut Pro or sketching in Apple Creator Studio, this iPad now handles demanding tasks like a pro desktop, without actually being one.

The 16-core Neural Engine also supercharges AI-powered features, whether you’re scanning notes, editing photos, or experimenting with Apple’s Creator Studio apps.

Connectivity gets a major boost, too. With Apple’s N1 and C1X chips, this iPad supports Wi-Fi 7, 5G cellular, faster Personal Hotspot, and lower energy usage, staying connected is quicker, more reliable, and kinder on the battery.

Introducing iPad Air with M4 - YouTube Watch On

You’ve got two sizes: the super-portable 11-inch or the 13-inch model for multitasking with extra screen real estate. Both come in four finishes, blue, purple, starlight, and space gray, and work with Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard for that full-on productivity and creativity setup.

On top of all that, iPadOS 26 makes juggling multiple apps easier with a new windowing system, improved Files app, and enhanced previews for PDFs and images. Everything feels smoother, faster, and more intuitive, whether you’re at work, in class, or gaming on the go.

Apple hasn’t raised prices, either. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your iPad or finally diving into the Air line, this one is hard to beat. Big performance, flexible sizes, AI-ready, gorgeous finishes, and it doesn’t cost a penny more than before. Pre-orders begin on the 4th of March.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



