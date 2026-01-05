The BIG London gig list 2026: Your guide to this year's very best shows, festivals and concerts

If you live in London, you probably know the rent costs are horrible. The beer prices are even worse, and the air quality doesn't bear thinking about. But you are served with some of the best live music options of any city in the world.

Much as we write all the time about the decline of London night life, gig venue closures and restaurant failures, London remains hard to beat for sheer night-time fun.

We have trawled through the gig listings for every single major venue in the capital — and most of the minor ones we love — to look for every notable 2026 concert we think our readers may be interested in.

As ever, some of these may be sold out by the time you read this. But it’s always worth holding out for a resale ticket. Don’t forget there are popular platforms that don’t fleece you at resale too, capping prices to the original cost (or close to it) before fees. Top recommendations include Twickets, Tixel and Ticketswap.

Key:

(*) : Hidden gem / Don't miss!

/^\ : Festival

Where available, all ticket purchase links are provided by Ticketmaster, Dice, See Tickets, or otherwise direct from the listed venue.

January

It’s a sleepy start to the year in January 2026, with some of the most notable music performances being tied to signings at Brick Lane’s Rough Trade East. As ever, though, it’s a relaxed and affordable way to see some notable acts. Even the long-established The Cribs will be hanging out there in early January.

If you’re keen for something a little newer, though, try to snag a resale ticket for Westside Cowboy at Scala. They are yet to release their first EP, let alone an album. Their first EP is out January 16th but the indie/alternative band had already gained a decent amount of momentum by mid-2025 thanks to debut late-2024 single I Never Met Anyone I Though I Could Really Love (Until I Met You).

The biggest gig of the month likely has to go to Biffy Clyro, who are playing a single night at The O2 ahead of a return to London’s Finsbury Park in Jul 2026.

February

It’s a big month for dance floor revivals. Fatboy Slim will play two nights at Alexandra Palace Great Hall towards then end of the month. And Underworld undertakes a mini-residency at O2 Academy Brixton at the start of February.

Underworld tickets will be particularly hard to get hold of. They sold out in minutes despite there being three dates. Brixton will also host a 10th anniversary celebration of Halsey’s Badlands debut album, released in late 2015.

The end of February sees the beginning of Raye’s mega run at The O2, which is split across Feb, March and May. And she still had no trouble selling out all six nights, helped by the mega-viral success of Where Is My Husband! Fans are so keen to hear more of the follow-up to 2023’s My 21st Century Blues, the tour is even dubbed THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC. Double points for a sense of humour.

We’re also fans of Magdalena Bay, who are playing a single night at O2 Academy Brixton on February 10th.

March

Proving Geese has had the kind of stratospheric rise we don’t see too often in guitar-based music these days, the band's March 25th gig had to be moved from Kentish Town Forum to the Eventim Apollo. It has more than double the capacity, and still sold out in no time.

Lily Allen’s three-night run begins at the London Palladium this month too. These are going to be special, all-seated run-throughs of her West End Girl album, which made such a huge cultural impact in the UK in 2025.

These initial gigs were such a hit when tickets went on sale, they gave Allen’s management the confidence to book two nights at The O2 — 20,000-odd capacity versus the 2,200-odd of the Palladium.

April

Some of the hottest tickets of the month are for the Pet Shop Boys’ three-night run at the Electric Ballroom. It’s not often you get to see such an iconic all-timer act in such a modest space.

Indie folk outfit Big Thief have an even longer run in 2026, though, with a four-night residency at Brixton’s O2 Academy. It sounds like the ideal venue for the band’s style, rather than opting for a single night at a larger venue.

For those after something newer, check out Prostitute, a very intense-sounding post-punk flavoured slice of alternative music. They are playing the MOTH Club at the end of March. Or consider the far more relaxing Tyler Ballgame at Scala on the same night if Prostitute sounds a bit, well, much.

May

It’s another big month for pop, led by the second half of Olivia Dean and Raye’s stints at The O2, while Mighty Hoopla tops off the month. The two-day festival at Brockwell park is headlined by Lilly Allen and Scissor Sisters.

Mighty Hoopla is only the last of the big events at Brockwell Park’s run of shows, though. Before that we have (at the very least) City Splash, Cross the Tracks and Field Day. But, sadly, the much-loved Lambeth Country Show that usually finishes off that season in the park has been canned for 2026 due to financial hurdles.

At the heavier end of the spectrum, there’s Machine Head playing at the O2 Academy Brixton, on May 17th. Or the stoner rock and doom festival Desertfest, held at a clutch of Camden’s largest venues including the Roundhouse and Electric Ballroom. Confirmed acts at the time of writing include Green Lung, Clutch and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

Powerful throwbacks for the month include Pixies, D:Ream, Albert Lee and The Boo Radleys.

June

London’s summer festivals continue with a succession of gigs at Crystal Palace Park. There are two strands of these. The South Facing Festival is set in a smaller area, while Live Nation’s mini festival series is home to even larger acts.

The former is yet to be confirmed, but July will see the likes of The Offspring, Kneecap and Two Door Cinema Club play in the south London park.

These are mini festivals whose doors open as early as 12pm. But the music is done slightly earlier than normal too, at 10pm. For the Offspring gig, for example, you get to see Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Pup and Destroy Boys as part of the same ticket.

June also gives us Lily Allen’s run at The O2, the first time she has played the venue since 2010, not long after her first no. 1 album.

July

This is a big month for Alexandra Palace. It plays host to a whole run of gigs, most of which are out to mine a bit of older millennial nostalgia. We start out with the bluesy rock of Alabama Shakes, who recently released their first new music in a decade, before coming back to UK soil with London’s own The Maccabees.

The run’s newer act is Wet Leg, supported by English Teacher. But then it’s back to a bit of 2000s nostalgia with a two-night run from The Streets, playing 2004’s A Grand Don’t Come for Free album in its entirety. Sure to be a top night.

Sandwiched between those two is a night with Richard Ashcroft, who played a blinder supporting Oasis in their Live 25 tour.

Finsbury Park gets in on the summer action too, with gigs from Buffy Clark and Kasabian. The Wireless festival is expected the week after too, but at the time of writing details are still TBC.

August

Peak summer is dominated by absolutely massive gigs, most notably Ariana Grande’s absolutely epic run at The O2. You know the funny bit? Grande actually described the 2026 tour as “small,” despite featuring 10 nights at the 20,000 capacity venue.

They all comfortably sold out too. Fans should probably seek out a resale ticket if they can, because Ariana has said The Eternal Sunshine Tour is likely the last time she’ll tour as a pop artist for a long, long time. It looks like her future will have more acting than singing in it.

September

The rise of Geese continues in September with a two-date sold-out run at Troxy, hailed by some as the great hope for the future of rock music.

There’s plenty of the past going on this month too, as Bon Jovi return to Wembley Stadium for a trio of gigs. If they sell out this means potentially 270,000 people or more may get to see the classic band play.

It’s a big gamble for singer Jon Bon Jovi, as the concerts follow major vocal cord surgery in 2022. Reports suggested the rock legend was considering retirement but is back in action for 2026. You can see the whole story of the band, including these recent difficulties, in a four-part Disney+ series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

October

At the time of writing, October 2026’s gig line-up is packed with legacy acts, but we have some pretty notable ones for the older millennials and Gen X’ers out there.

There’s Starsailor at the London Palladium, playing with a string section to really make the most of those old soaring indie tunes. Going back even further, Roachford is playing with support from Hue and Cry at Indigo @ The O2. And while it’s only a fraction the size of the real O2 Arena, it’s still a good-size venue with capacity of up to 2700.

It’s similar in size to the Palladium, where the Proclaimers are playing right towards the end of the month. Or for a little more of a cult pick, get on the waiting list for John Darnielle's The Mountain Goats gig at Hackney Church. It’s one of only three England shows for the band in 2026.

Our pick of the pack though? It's got to be punk-poet raconteur John Cooper Clarke at the London Palladium on October 15th.

November

Early doors scheduled gigs for November are all about the powerhouse women of the early 2000s. It begins with Cat Power. In 2025 she came to London with her Bob Dylan-themed show, but in 2026 we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of her The Greatest album. The set list will feature songs from throughout her long career, though.

Just a couple of days later we’re jumping over to the Union Chapel for Joan As Police Woman. But this one is no simple throwback as she released a new album in just 2024, Lemons, Limes and Orchids.

December

In what might be one of the biggest plays of their career, The Darkness and Ocean Colour Scene are both headlining a night each at the 20,000-capacity O2 in December 2026. They were announced in November 2025, giving the bands a big run-up to try to get all those tickets sold. Or as many as possible anyway.

The Darkness has played the O2, but it was back in 2016 as part of the Stone Free Festival, and in the far smaller Indigo at the O2 venue. It’s the biggest tour for the band in 20 years — that’s the official line. And that Justin Hawkins has become a YouTube celeb in his own right can’t have hurt.

Ocean Colour Scene, who typically play in much smaller venues, are taking on the monster too. However, it does appear to involve only certain sections of the arena’s seating. Our best bet is the hope is the recent Oasis tour will have revived an interest in the britpop era — and Ocean Colour Scene deserve some love for this celebration of the 30-year anniversary of Moseley Shoals, which remains a banger of an album.





