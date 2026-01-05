The BIG London gig list 2026: Your guide to this year's very best shows, festivals and concerts
A had-picked selection of the best upcoming concerts in the capital, from stadium showstoppers to the rising stars of tomorrow.
If you live in London, you probably know the rent costs are horrible. The beer prices are even worse, and the air quality doesn't bear thinking about. But you are served with some of the best live music options of any city in the world.
Much as we write all the time about the decline of London night life, gig venue closures and restaurant failures, London remains hard to beat for sheer night-time fun.
We have trawled through the gig listings for every single major venue in the capital — and most of the minor ones we love — to look for every notable 2026 concert we think our readers may be interested in.
As ever, some of these may be sold out by the time you read this. But it’s always worth holding out for a resale ticket. Don’t forget there are popular platforms that don’t fleece you at resale too, capping prices to the original cost (or close to it) before fees. Top recommendations include Twickets, Tixel and Ticketswap.
Key:
(*) : Hidden gem / Don't miss!
/^\ : Festival
Where available, all ticket purchase links are provided by Ticketmaster, Dice, See Tickets, or otherwise direct from the listed venue.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
January
It’s a sleepy start to the year in January 2026, with some of the most notable music performances being tied to signings at Brick Lane’s Rough Trade East. As ever, though, it’s a relaxed and affordable way to see some notable acts. Even the long-established The Cribs will be hanging out there in early January.
If you’re keen for something a little newer, though, try to snag a resale ticket for Westside Cowboy at Scala. They are yet to release their first EP, let alone an album. Their first EP is out January 16th but the indie/alternative band had already gained a decent amount of momentum by mid-2025 thanks to debut late-2024 single I Never Met Anyone I Though I Could Really Love (Until I Met You).
The biggest gig of the month likely has to go to Biffy Clyro, who are playing a single night at The O2 ahead of a return to London’s Finsbury Park in Jul 2026.
- January 4th: Bernard Butler - Green Note
- January 5th: Bernard Butler - Green Note
- January 9th: The Cribs - Rough Trade East
- January 10th: Dry Cleaning - Rough Trade East
- January 14th: Biffy Clyro - The O2
- January 15th: Soulwax - O2 Academy Brixton
- January 16th: Kid Kapichi - Rough Trade East
- January 18th: Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn - MOTH Club
- January 19th: Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn - MOTH Club
- January 20th: Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn - MOTH Club
- January 28th: Agnes - KOKO
- January 28th: Westside Cowboy - Scala (*)
- January 30th: Miles Kane - Roundhouse
February
It’s a big month for dance floor revivals. Fatboy Slim will play two nights at Alexandra Palace Great Hall towards then end of the month. And Underworld undertakes a mini-residency at O2 Academy Brixton at the start of February.
Underworld tickets will be particularly hard to get hold of. They sold out in minutes despite there being three dates. Brixton will also host a 10th anniversary celebration of Halsey’s Badlands debut album, released in late 2015.
The end of February sees the beginning of Raye’s mega run at The O2, which is split across Feb, March and May. And she still had no trouble selling out all six nights, helped by the mega-viral success of Where Is My Husband! Fans are so keen to hear more of the follow-up to 2023’s My 21st Century Blues, the tour is even dubbed THIS TOUR MAY CONTAIN NEW MUSIC. Double points for a sense of humour.
We’re also fans of Magdalena Bay, who are playing a single night at O2 Academy Brixton on February 10th.
- February 1st: Pentagram - The Garage
- February 1st: Halsey - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 3rd: Halsey - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 3rd: Ash - Scala
- February 3rd: Apparat - Here at Outernet
- February 4th: Halsey - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 4th: Ezra Furman - O2 Forum Kentish Town
- February 5th: Underworld - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 6th: Underworld - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 7th: Underworld - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 8th: Robbie Williams - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 10th: Magdalena Bay - O2 Academy Brixton (*)
- February 11th: DMA’s - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 12th: DMA’s - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 14th: Maximo Park - O2 Academy Brixton
- February 16th: Florence & the Machine - The O2
- February 17th: Florence & the Machine - The O2
- February 17th: Of Monsters & Men - Roundhouse
- February 18th: Of Monsters & Men - Roundhouse
- February 20th: Deftones - The O2
- February 20th: Fatboy Slim - Alexandra Palace Great Hall
- February 21st: Fatboy Slim - Alexandra Palace Great Hall
- February 26th: Raye - The O2
- February 27th: Raye - The O2
- February 27th: Big Special - Roundhouse
March
Proving Geese has had the kind of stratospheric rise we don’t see too often in guitar-based music these days, the band's March 25th gig had to be moved from Kentish Town Forum to the Eventim Apollo. It has more than double the capacity, and still sold out in no time.
Lily Allen’s three-night run begins at the London Palladium this month too. These are going to be special, all-seated run-throughs of her West End Girl album, which made such a huge cultural impact in the UK in 2025.
These initial gigs were such a hit when tickets went on sale, they gave Allen’s management the confidence to book two nights at The O2 — 20,000-odd capacity versus the 2,200-odd of the Palladium.
- March 1st: Raye - The O2
- March 2nd: Raye - The O2
- March 3rd: David Byrne - Eventim Apollo
- March 4th: David Byrne - Eventim Apollo
- March 4th: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - O2 Forum Kentish Town
- March 6th: Viagra Boys - Alexandra Palace Great Hall (*)
- March 7th: Sleaford Mods - O2 Academy Brixton
- March 11th: The Antlers - EartH
- March 11th: Franz Ferdinand - O2 Academy Brixton
- March 13th: Sigrid - Roundhouse
- March 13th: CMAT - Alexandra Palace Great Hall
- March 13th: The Vaccines - O2 Academy Brixton
- March 14th: The Vaccines - O2 Academy Brixton
- March 14th: Jens Lekman - EartH
- March 15th: David Byrne - Eventim Apollo
- March 16th: David Byrne - Eventim Apollo
- March 17th: Wu-Tang Clan - The O2
- March 18th: Echo & The Bunnymen - Roundhouse
- March 19th: Kate Nash - Roundhouse
- March 20th: Lily Allen - London Palladium (*)
- March 21st: Lily Allen - London Palladium
- March 22nd: Lily Allen - London Palladium
- March 23rd: Sebastien Tellier - KOKO
- March 23rd: Elbow - Royal Albert Hall
- March 25th: Geese - Eventim Apollo (*)
- March 25th: Mogwai - Royal Albert Hall
- March 25th: Thundercat - O2 Academy Brixton
- March 26th: Manic Street Preachers - Royal Albert Hall
- March 27th: Patrick Wolf - Union Chapel
- March 27th: Happy Mondays - Roundhouse
- March 27th: My Bloody Valentine - Royal Albert Hall
- March 28th: Richard Ashcroft - The O2
- March 28th: Garbage and Placebo - Royal Albert Hall
- March 29th: Novelist - Village Underground
- March 29th: Wolf Alice - Royal Albert Hall
- March 31st: Ichiko Aoba - Royal Albert Hall
April
Some of the hottest tickets of the month are for the Pet Shop Boys’ three-night run at the Electric Ballroom. It’s not often you get to see such an iconic all-timer act in such a modest space.
Indie folk outfit Big Thief have an even longer run in 2026, though, with a four-night residency at Brixton’s O2 Academy. It sounds like the ideal venue for the band’s style, rather than opting for a single night at a larger venue.
For those after something newer, check out Prostitute, a very intense-sounding post-punk flavoured slice of alternative music. They are playing the MOTH Club at the end of March. Or consider the far more relaxing Tyler Ballgame at Scala on the same night if Prostitute sounds a bit, well, much.
- April 2nd: Holly Humberstone - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
- April 2nd: Basement Jaxx - Royal Albert Hall
- April 3rd: Laura Jane Grace - 229
- April 6th: Pet Shop Boys - Electric Ballroom (*)
- April 7th: Pet Shop Boys - Electric Ballroom
- April 8th: Pet Shop Boys - Electric Ballroom
- April 8th: Jessie J - London Palladium
- April 8th: Freddie Gibbs - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 9th: Pet Shop Boys - Electric Ballroom
- April 10th: Pet Shop Boys - Electric Ballroom
- April 10th: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Troxy
- April 12th: T-Pau - Bush Hall
- April 15th: Suzi Quatro - London Palladium
- April 16th: Kae Tempest - Roundhouse
- April 17th: Half Man Half Biscuit - Electric Ballroom
- April 17th: James ft. Doves - The O2
- April 17th: Oneohtrix Point Never - Barbican Centre
- April 19th: Frank Turner - Scala
- April 19th: Cat Burns - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 20th: Peaches - O2 Kentish Town Forum
- April 21st: Tori Amos - Royal Albert Hall
- April 22nd: Dry Cleaning - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 23rd: Big Thief - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 24th: Big Thief - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 24th: Butler, Blake and Grant - Cadogan Hall
- April 25th: Big Thief - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 26th: Big Thief - O2 Academy Brixton
- April 25th: Rick Astley - The O2
- April 25th: Acid Mothers Temple - IKLECTIK
- April 28th: Prostitute - MOTH Club (*)
- April 29th: Prostitute - MOTH Club
- April 29th: Tyler Ballgame - Scala
- April 29th: Olivia Dean - The O2
- April 30th: Olivia Dean - The O2
- April 30th: The Twilight Sad - Roundhouse
May
It’s another big month for pop, led by the second half of Olivia Dean and Raye’s stints at The O2, while Mighty Hoopla tops off the month. The two-day festival at Brockwell park is headlined by Lilly Allen and Scissor Sisters.
Mighty Hoopla is only the last of the big events at Brockwell Park’s run of shows, though. Before that we have (at the very least) City Splash, Cross the Tracks and Field Day. But, sadly, the much-loved Lambeth Country Show that usually finishes off that season in the park has been canned for 2026 due to financial hurdles.
At the heavier end of the spectrum, there’s Machine Head playing at the O2 Academy Brixton, on May 17th. Or the stoner rock and doom festival Desertfest, held at a clutch of Camden’s largest venues including the Roundhouse and Electric Ballroom. Confirmed acts at the time of writing include Green Lung, Clutch and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.
Powerful throwbacks for the month include Pixies, D:Ream, Albert Lee and The Boo Radleys.
- May 1st: Olivia Dean - The O2
- May 1st: Bali Brigada - Village Underground
- May 2nd: Olivia Dean - The O2
- May 3rd: Yes - London Palladium
- May 4th: Yes - London Palladium
- May 5th: Rosalia - The O2 (*)
- May 6th: Rosalia - The O2
- May 6th: Joe Bonamassa - Royal Albert Hall
- May 7th: Joe Bonamassa - Royal Albert Hall
- May 7th: Tame Impala - The O2
- May 7th: Albert Lee - Union Chapel
- May 8th: The Boo Radleys - The Piper
- May 13th: Paul Simon - The Royal Albert Hall
- May 14th: Paul Simon - The Royal Albert Hall
- May 15th: Tricky - Troxy
- May 15th: Desertfest festival - various venues /^\
- May 17th: Machine Head - O2 Academy Brixton
- May 17th: Paul Simon - London Palladium
- May 18th: Paul Simon - London Palladium
- May 19th: Raye - The O2
- May 20th: Raye - The O2
- May 22nd: Super Furry Animals - O2 Academy Brixton
- May 22nd: Rizzle Kicks - Alexandra Palace Great Hall
- May 23rd: Super Furry Animals - O2 Academy Brixton
- May 23rd: Creedence Clearwater Revival - Indigo at The O2
- May 23rd: Field Day - Brockwell Park /^\
- May 24th: Cross the Tracks Festival - Brockwell Park /^\
- May 25th: City Splash festival - Brockwell Park /^\
- May 28th: Los Campesinos! - Electric Ballroom
- May 28th: D:Ream - Bush Hall
- May 28th: Pixies - Royal Albert Hall
- May 29th: Doja Cat - The O2
- May 29th: Pixies - Royal Albert Hall
- May 30th: Mighty Hoopla festival - Brockwell Park /^\
- May 31st: Mighty Hoopla festival - Brockwell Park /^\
June
London’s summer festivals continue with a succession of gigs at Crystal Palace Park. There are two strands of these. The South Facing Festival is set in a smaller area, while Live Nation’s mini festival series is home to even larger acts.
The former is yet to be confirmed, but July will see the likes of The Offspring, Kneecap and Two Door Cinema Club play in the south London park.
These are mini festivals whose doors open as early as 12pm. But the music is done slightly earlier than normal too, at 10pm. For the Offspring gig, for example, you get to see Dropkick Murphys, Pennywise, Pup and Destroy Boys as part of the same ticket.
June also gives us Lily Allen’s run at The O2, the first time she has played the venue since 2010, not long after her first no. 1 album.
- June 3rd: A Perfect Circle - O2 Academy Brixton
- June 4th: A Perfect Circle - O2 Academy Brixton
- June 4th: Kraftwerk - Royal Albert Hall
- June 5th: Dermot Kennedy - The O2
- June 5th: Kraftwerk - Royal Albert Hall
- June 8th: Ray LaMontagne - Royal Albert Hall
- June 10th: FKA Twigs - The O2
- June 10th: Rufus (Wainwright) Does Judy - Royal Albert Hall
- June 11th: Olivia Dean - The O2
- June 11th: Mac DeMarco - O2 Academy Brixton
- June 12th: Olivia Dean - The O2
- June 12th: Mac DeMarco - O2 Academy Brixton
- June 12th: Sparks - The Royal Chelsea Hospital (*)
- June 19th: Hayley Williams - Roundhouse
- June 20th: Hayley Williams - Roundhouse
- June 20th: Gorillaz - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- June 26th: Two Door Cinema Club - Crystal Palace Park /^\
- June 27th: Kneecap - Crystal Palace Park /^\
- June 27th: Lily Allen - The O2
- June 28th: Lily Allen - The O2
- June 28th: The Offspring - Crystal Palace Park /^\
July
This is a big month for Alexandra Palace. It plays host to a whole run of gigs, most of which are out to mine a bit of older millennial nostalgia. We start out with the bluesy rock of Alabama Shakes, who recently released their first new music in a decade, before coming back to UK soil with London’s own The Maccabees.
The run’s newer act is Wet Leg, supported by English Teacher. But then it’s back to a bit of 2000s nostalgia with a two-night run from The Streets, playing 2004’s A Grand Don’t Come for Free album in its entirety. Sure to be a top night.
Sandwiched between those two is a night with Richard Ashcroft, who played a blinder supporting Oasis in their Live 25 tour.
Finsbury Park gets in on the summer action too, with gigs from Buffy Clark and Kasabian. The Wireless festival is expected the week after too, but at the time of writing details are still TBC.
- July 2nd: Def Leppard (w/ Extreme) - The O2
- July 3rd: Alabama Shakes - Alexandra Palace Great Hall
- July 3rd: Snow Patrol - Crystal Palace Park
- July 3rd: Biffy Clyro - Finsbury Park
- July 4th: Kasabian - Finsbury Park
- July 4th: Alanis Morisette and Skunk Anansie - Crystal Palace Park
- July 8th: Wulfpeck - The O2
- July 8th: My Chemical Romance - Wembley Stadium
- July 9th: Sammy Hagar (w/ Joan Jett) - The O2
- July 9th: The Maccabees - Alexandra Palace Park
- July 10th: My Chemical Romance - Wembley Stadium
- July 10th: Wet Leg - Alexandra Palace Park
- July 11-13th: Wireless festival - Finsbury Park (TBC) /^\
- July 11th: My Chemical Romance - Wembley Stadium
- July 11th: Kaleidoscope Festival - Alexandra Palace Park /^\
- July 12th: The Divine Comedy - Royal Festival Hall
- July 16th: The Streets - Alexandra Palace Park
- July 17th: Richard Ashcroft - Alexandra Palace Park
- July 18th: The Streets - Alexandra Palace Park
- July 23rd: James Taylor - The O2
August
Peak summer is dominated by absolutely massive gigs, most notably Ariana Grande’s absolutely epic run at The O2. You know the funny bit? Grande actually described the 2026 tour as “small,” despite featuring 10 nights at the 20,000 capacity venue.
They all comfortably sold out too. Fans should probably seek out a resale ticket if they can, because Ariana has said The Eternal Sunshine Tour is likely the last time she’ll tour as a pop artist for a long, long time. It looks like her future will have more acting than singing in it.
- August 8th: Four Tet All Dayer - Finsbury Park /^\
- August 14th: The Weeknd - Wembley Stadium
- August 15th: The Weeknd - Wembley Stadium
- August 15th: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 14th: The Weeknd - Wembley Stadium
- August 16th: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 16th: Jimmy Eat World - Gunnersbury Park
- August 18th: The Weeknd - Wembley Stadium
- August 19th: The Weeknd - Wembley Stadium
- August 19th: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 20th: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 22nd: All Points East Festival ft. Lorde - Victoria Park /^\
- August 23rd: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 23rd: Outbreak festival ft. Deftones - Victoria Park /^\
- August 24th: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 27th: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 28th: Ariana Grande - The O2
- August 28th: All Points East Festival ft. Tyler the Creator - Victoria Park /^\
- August 29th: All Points East Festival ft. Tyler the Creator - Victoria Park /^\
- August 30th: All Points East Festival ft. Twenty One Pilots - Victoria Park /^\
- August 31st: Ariana Grande - The O2
September
The rise of Geese continues in September with a two-date sold-out run at Troxy, hailed by some as the great hope for the future of rock music.
There’s plenty of the past going on this month too, as Bon Jovi return to Wembley Stadium for a trio of gigs. If they sell out this means potentially 270,000 people or more may get to see the classic band play.
It’s a big gamble for singer Jon Bon Jovi, as the concerts follow major vocal cord surgery in 2022. Reports suggested the rock legend was considering retirement but is back in action for 2026. You can see the whole story of the band, including these recent difficulties, in a four-part Disney+ series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.
- September 1st: Geese - Troxy (*)
- September 1st: Ariana Grande - The O2
- September 2nd: Geese - Troxy
- September 4th: Bon Jovi - Wembley Stadium
- September 4th: Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends - KOKO
- September 6th: Bon Jovi - Wembley Stadium
- September 9th: Bon Jovi - Wembley Stadium
- September 13th: Evanescence - The O2
October
At the time of writing, October 2026’s gig line-up is packed with legacy acts, but we have some pretty notable ones for the older millennials and Gen X’ers out there.
There’s Starsailor at the London Palladium, playing with a string section to really make the most of those old soaring indie tunes. Going back even further, Roachford is playing with support from Hue and Cry at Indigo @ The O2. And while it’s only a fraction the size of the real O2 Arena, it’s still a good-size venue with capacity of up to 2700.
It’s similar in size to the Palladium, where the Proclaimers are playing right towards the end of the month. Or for a little more of a cult pick, get on the waiting list for John Darnielle's The Mountain Goats gig at Hackney Church. It’s one of only three England shows for the band in 2026.
Our pick of the pack though? It's got to be punk-poet raconteur John Cooper Clarke at the London Palladium on October 15th.
- October 2nd: The Lemonheads - Troxy
- October 2nd: Starsailor - London Palladium
- October 10th: Roachford + Hue and Cry - Indigo at The O2
- October 15th: John Cooper Clarke - London Palladium *
- October 21st: The Mountain Goats - Hackney Church
- October 22nd: Cabaret Voltaire - Roundhouse
- October 23rd: Melanie C - O2 Academy Brixton
- October 28th: The Proclaimers - London Palladium
November
Early doors scheduled gigs for November are all about the powerhouse women of the early 2000s. It begins with Cat Power. In 2025 she came to London with her Bob Dylan-themed show, but in 2026 we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of her The Greatest album. The set list will feature songs from throughout her long career, though.
Just a couple of days later we’re jumping over to the Union Chapel for Joan As Police Woman. But this one is no simple throwback as she released a new album in just 2024, Lemons, Limes and Orchids.
- November 3rd: Cat Power - Roundhouse
- November 5th: Joan As Police Woman - Union Chapel
- November 6th: Joan As Police Woman - Union Chapel
- November 24th: Deep Purple - Eventim Apollo
December
In what might be one of the biggest plays of their career, The Darkness and Ocean Colour Scene are both headlining a night each at the 20,000-capacity O2 in December 2026. They were announced in November 2025, giving the bands a big run-up to try to get all those tickets sold. Or as many as possible anyway.
The Darkness has played the O2, but it was back in 2016 as part of the Stone Free Festival, and in the far smaller Indigo at the O2 venue. It’s the biggest tour for the band in 20 years — that’s the official line. And that Justin Hawkins has become a YouTube celeb in his own right can’t have hurt.
Ocean Colour Scene, who typically play in much smaller venues, are taking on the monster too. However, it does appear to involve only certain sections of the arena’s seating. Our best bet is the hope is the recent Oasis tour will have revived an interest in the britpop era — and Ocean Colour Scene deserve some love for this celebration of the 30-year anniversary of Moseley Shoals, which remains a banger of an album.
- December 4th: Interpol and Bloc Party - London Olympia
- December 5th: Interpol and Bloc Party - London Olympia
- December 9th: Ocean Colour Scene - The O2
- December 16th: The Darkness - The O2
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.