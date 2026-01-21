The best things to do in London this Burns Night

Burns Night in London has long since shaken off the idea that it needs to be spent solemnly reciting poetry over a modest plate of haggis and a polite dram. These days, the capital treats the 25th of January as another excuse to eat excessively, drink something smoky and strong, and lean hard into the pageantry: bagpipes, ceilidhs, whisky flights, etc.

This year is no exception. Across the city, chefs, bars and venues are going bigger, stranger and more theatrical than ever: haggis is being stuffed into dumplings and Yorkshire puddings, five-star hotels are rolling out ceremonial feasts, East London warehouses are filling with poetry and live music, and dancefloors are primed for the kind of ceilidh-induced chaos that leaves you sweating through your tartan by 10pm.

Whether you’re after a traditional supper done properly, a wildly inventive food mash-up, or a late-night knees-up that ends with Auld Lang Syne and a hoarse voice, London has you covered.

These are the best ways to celebrate Burns Night in the capital this year, no prior knowledge of Scottish verse required.

Haggis, neeps & tatties yorkshire pudding burrito at Market Place Food Hall

A Burns Night dish so unhinged it somehow circles back to genius. Market Place Food Hall and Yorkshire Burrito are combining haggis, neeps and tatties with a plate-sized Yorkshire pudding, rolled burrito-style and served with a bucket of whisky-infused gravy for dunking.

The first 50 punters to brave the “Burns’ito” will also score a free dram of Aberfeldy 12 Year Old, a nod to The Birks of Aberfeldy, penned by Burns himself.

Ceilidh Club Burns Night: London’s Biggest Burns Bash

If you want a proper Burns Night, this is it. The Ceilidh Club has been running Scottish dances in London since 1998, and its Burns Night celebration is the real deal.

Expect jigs, reels, bagpipes, poetry, haggis and a live caller who’ll have you confidently tackling the Flying Scotsman before the night climaxes with Auld Lang Syne.

Aberfeldy Burns Night takeover

Aberfeldy whisky is hosting a city-wide Burns Night celebration, spanning cocktail bars, luxury hotels and lively late-night joints.

The Sun Tavern , Bethnal Green

A proper East London knees-up with Burns-inspired cocktails, free haggis canapés, DJ sets and a complimentary whisky and cheese tasting for early bookers.

The Connaught Grill & Coburg Bar , Mayfair

A five-course Burns menu (£140pp) featuring cured Scottish salmon, glazed haggis dumplings and Highland venison, plus rare Aberfeldy whisky flights at the Coburg Bar.

Hawksmoor, St Pancras Burns-themed whisky cocktails, haggis nuggets, live music and a famously slippery "just one more" atmosphere.

Pivot Bar & Bistro: Burns Night sharing Roast

Pivot Bar & Bistro is putting a Scottish spin on its cult sharing roast, designed to feed four hungry diners. Expect roast chicken, beef strip-loin, pork shank, whisky sauce and bottomless sides — including haggis, neeps and tatties, naturally.

There’s also an excellent Scotch selection and a Smokey Old Fashioned for those easing themselves in gently.

Auld Hag: Burns Night at Lock Warehouse

For those who want their Burns Night loud, theatrical and joyously chaotic, Auld Hag returns to Lock Warehouse with an all-singing, all-stomping celebration. Expect live poetry, theatre and songs threaded through the evening, building to a full-throttle rendition of Tam o’ Shanter.

A piper leads the Address to a Haggis, followed by a communal feast of haggis, neeps and tatties, a ceilidh that runs late, headline music from Katie Gregson-Macleod and a steady supply of wee pies, whisky and Scottish craft beer. Tartan strongly encouraged.

Xi Home Dumplings Bay: Haggis dumpling masterclass

Burns Night, but make it dumplings. Xi Home Dumplings Bay is turning its popular dumpling-making class into a haggis-filled special, guiding guests through dough-making, folding and cooking, all fuelled by a whisky cocktail on arrival.

Miss the class? The haggis dumplings will still be available as a limited-time special.

Sam's Riverside & Sam’s Waterside: Burns supper with live bagpipes

If live bagpipes are essential to your Burns Night, Sam’s delivers. Both Sam's Riverside and Sam's Waterside locations are hosting polished three-course Burns suppers complete with a welcome whisky dram, live piping and classic Scottish dishes, from Cullen skink to cranachan and tipsy laird.

As expected, whisky cocktails are on hand to keep spirits high.

Langan’s Brasserie: A one-night-only Burns Night spectacle

Langan’s is going full ceremony mode with bagpipes, poetry, storytelling and a Scottish-focused menu that spans mutton tartare canapés, whisky-cured salmon, haggis with neeps and tatties, venison and classic desserts.

