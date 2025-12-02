London’s dreamiest wine bar just opened up a new spot
Not to be confused with Slow Horses
The Dreamery and Goodbye Horses are probably names you’ve seen on Instagram as you try to zoom in and tap the too-pale Location tag in someone’s mouthwateringly artsy story. Wine bars with a cult status that feel like they've been designed by former art students, they’re the definition of zeitgeist and even if you roll your eyes at the idea of a trendy spot, you’ll be opening your mouth at the sight of them - even if it's just to imbibe some delicious wine.
The third and newest spot is Stable Wines - part shop, part wine bar, with a focus on natural wine as per their MO. It opened on 1st December, located just off Essex Road between Dalston and Islington - just five minutes walk from their sister site, Goodbye Horses.
The seriously special thing about this particular location has to be the downstairs; a former bank vault, it’s a 15th century speakeasy style bar with some seriously stunning scenes. It’s already being subbed one of London’s most jaw-dropping spaces, and with a large communal table, passageways, candlelit alcoves, and beautiful original arches, we can see why.
There are light bites too, with a mix of smaller and larger plates, offering up dishes like Carlingford oysters, langoustines, spaghetti squash and more. In keeping with tradition, the wine here follows a zero-zero policy (as much as possible), meaning nothing has been added, nothing removed. Unpretentious, visually stunning, and seriously good quality, it’s one to add to your list for 2026 - and a good back up if you *can’t* get a spot over at Goodbye Horses. It’s open from 11am-8pm from Thursday-Monday.
