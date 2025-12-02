London’s dreamiest wine bar just opened up a new spot

The Dreamery and Goodbye Horses are probably names you’ve seen on Instagram as you try to zoom in and tap the too-pale Location tag in someone’s mouthwateringly artsy story. Wine bars with a cult status that feel like they've been designed by former art students, they’re the definition of zeitgeist and even if you roll your eyes at the idea of a trendy spot, you’ll be opening your mouth at the sight of them - even if it's just to imbibe some delicious wine.

The third and newest spot is Stable Wines - part shop, part wine bar, with a focus on natural wine as per their MO. It opened on 1st December, located just off Essex Road between Dalston and Islington - just five minutes walk from their sister site, Goodbye Horses.

The seriously special thing about this particular location has to be the downstairs; a former bank vault, it’s a 15th century speakeasy style bar with some seriously stunning scenes. It’s already being subbed one of London’s most jaw-dropping spaces, and with a large communal table, passageways, candlelit alcoves, and beautiful original arches, we can see why.

There are light bites too, with a mix of smaller and larger plates, offering up dishes like Carlingford oysters, langoustines, spaghetti squash and more. In keeping with tradition, the wine here follows a zero-zero policy (as much as possible), meaning nothing has been added, nothing removed. Unpretentious, visually stunning, and seriously good quality, it’s one to add to your list for 2026 - and a good back up if you *can’t* get a spot over at Goodbye Horses. It’s open from 11am-8pm from Thursday-Monday.





