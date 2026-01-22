Hackney is getting a new foodie festival – and it’s running for a full month
It’s no secret that Hackney is the completely unofficial cool kid capital of London – from indie high streets, to grassroots music venues, and some of the best food around, it's certified fresh, with the gentrification to prove it. Now, it’s time to celebrate some of its diverse and delicious independent venues.
Specifically, this February, The Restaurant Festival is popping off in Hackney, curated by Acme Fire Cult and dining app EatClub. The festival is bringing together a hand-picked group of Hackney-based restaurants for a month-long celebration of the best grub in the borough. And what’s a better way to celebrate than with 40% off?
Running for the full month of February, the festival will showcase the spectacular culinary highlights of Hackney, giving lovely locals the chance to deviate from their go-to hotspots and discover a new favourite, whilst bringing in new visitors to explore the borough.
Some of the restaurants taking part include: Corrochio’s, Big Night, Mangal 2, Papi, Tom’s Pasta, Alber’s, My Neighbours the Dumplings, Sune, Oren, Marksman Public House, Mambow, Lucia’s and Berber & Q, with more restaurants to be announced.
To find the full list of scrumptious spots taking part and snap up the festival discounts, you’ll need to download the EatClub app for free and get browsing.
