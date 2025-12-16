Frites Atelier's Michelin-starred chips have arrived in London

Who doesn’t love a potato? It is the most versatile and delicious of all foods hands down. And now it has just got an upgrade. Frites Atelier, the cult European fries-orientated restaurant is heading to London's Soho.

With outposts in Belgium and across the Netherlands, Frites Atelier is famous for applying Michelin-starred cooking to the good old chip, elevating a local chippy to a gourmet gastro experience. It was created by Sergio Herman – a triple Michelin-starred chef who turned his attention to the humble potato in 2016 after his restaurant Oud Sluis clinched the coveted Michelin hat trick.

The fine-dining-meets-fast-food spot has officially landed in Soho, opening up shop on the Balans Soho site on Old Compton Street on 13th December.

(Image credit: Frites Atelier)

Everything at Frites Atelier is made in-house, with their signature dish celebrating a Dutch staple: thin, ultra-crispy chips with a soft, fluffy interior served with sauce (always). The atelier has four signature frites specials on the Soho menu: a Flemish Beef Stew, parmesan and basil, sea nori, and cheddar supreme. And you can forget your mayo and / or ketchup as the store serves up a series of sauces, including truffle, basil mayo, béarnause, and spicy andalouse.

If you’re a chip lover but also a human incarnation of the very hungry caterpillar, then not to worry, as fries aren’t the only thing served up at Frites Atelier. The menu includes burgers, croquettes, and also has a stacked drinks list, in case you’ve ever wondered what cocktail pairs well with chips.

To celebrate the launch, on Saturday 20th December the site will be offering a Christmas gift to the first 150 people through the doors in the form of a free portion of its signature double-cooked Dutch Fries (usually £8.95).

You can find Frites Atelier on 34 Old Compton St, W1D 4TR, seven days a week. It’s open midnight to midday on Sundays-Tuesdays, and midday to an impressive 3am from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

