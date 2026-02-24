Sabine, London review: The rooftop bar with the best view of St Paul’s Cathedral

If you’ve spent enough time in London planning fancy date nights or a ‘brew with a view’, you’ll know there are rooftop bars, and rooftop bars.

Not all are created equal — I’ve sat in some that have stunning views of the city skyline, the lights dancing along the banks of the Thames, a Mary Poppins floating by on an umbrella catching an updraft. And then there are some that consider a view of extractor fans and pigeon nests exotic.

Sabine, on the seventh floor of the Leonardo Royal by London’s St Paul’s Cathedral, is comfortably in the first camp. If you want to get up close and personal with one of London’s most iconic landmarks, this is the place to be.

Where Is It?

Perched above Carter Lane, right by St Paul’s Cathedral, Sabine is a stone's throw from the skyline’s most iconic silhouette. You’re a few minutes from St Paul’s station, surrounded by the City’s after-work crowd and historic streets — but once you’re upstairs, it feels like a little hideaway above the chaos.

(Image credit: Sabine / Future)

It fits the area perfectly: polished but not overly pretentious, elevated (both literally and metaphorically) without being stuffy. The terrace is by far the star attraction, but the recently refurbished 360-degree bar and inside seating mean it’s a comfortable spot even when the weather makes the terrace a harder sell.

What’s Special?

Let’s start with the obvious: that view. St Paul’s, whether lit up at night or catching the sun in the day, is astonishingly close by. Christopher Wren himself probably didn’t get as good a view of its unmistakable dome as the patrons of Sabine do.

(Image credit: Sabine / Future)

You’re here to see the sights then, but Sabine’s staff are no slouches when it comes to cocktail mixology either, with a tasty selection of small plates to accompany them.

What’s New?

As well as an interior glow-up, Sabine’s winter cocktail menu is well worth a session, conjured up by the in-house mixology team. They include the sweet Zephyr (Cinnamon-infused Eminente Ambar Claro rum, Luxardo Maraschino liqueur, grape cordial and citrus, £19), and the Lyra (coconut and condensed-milk with Aba pisco, chocolate liqueur, chocolate bitters, fresh pineapple and fresh lime juice £18.50). Each has those seasonally-signature warming notes.

Who Should You Bring?

Post-work colleagues: It’s the heart of the City, but it’s relaxed enough that you can loosen your tie and moan about the boss without the bigwigs popping in for a swift half.

What Should You Wear?

The go-to smart-casual is your safe bet. Trainers, of the chic, intentional kind, are fine, and there will be a fair few ties given the location. But attached to a hotel, this is laid back, with clientele who have made an effort without being showy.

What Will You Pay?

Expect classic London rooftop pricing. Alcoholic cocktails sit in the high-teens, small plates and sharing dishes stack up depending on how “peckish” you claim to be. Ballpark it at around £50 – £70 per person for a couple of drinks and enough plates for a dinner.

What Should You Drink?

There’s a great cocktail menu on offer at Sabine, and you’ll get the classics deftly made if you want to go off menu. We happily knocked back the following:

(Image credit: Sabine / Future)

Aurelian (£19.50): Belvedere Pure vodka, Ancho Reyes chile ancho liqueur, passion fruit liqueur, lemongrass & mango tea cordial, citrus solution topped with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic

Belvedere Pure vodka, Ancho Reyes chile ancho liqueur, passion fruit liqueur, lemongrass & mango tea cordial, citrus solution topped with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic Nadir (£19): Winter spices-infused Volcán de Mi Tierra Reposado tequila, Contreau Noir orange & cognac liqueur, apple cordial, pear & spice, citrus solution

(Image credit: Sabine / Future)

Noctis (£20): Tonka bean-infused Aber Falls Madeira Cask Welsh whisky, Muyu Chinotto Nero liqueur, Martini Riserva Speciale Rubino sweet vermouth, homemade fig liqueur and honey

Tonka bean-infused Aber Falls Madeira Cask Welsh whisky, Muyu Chinotto Nero liqueur, Martini Riserva Speciale Rubino sweet vermouth, homemade fig liqueur and honey Boreal (£18.50): Butter fat-washed Whitley Neill Navy Strength gin, Briottet Manzana Verde liqueur, absinthe topped with Fever-Tree White Grape & Apricot soda

All were wonderfully balanced, but the Nadir was the highlight — essentially a tequila take on an Old Fashioned, with a spiciness fit for the season.

Must-Try Dishes?

Cocktails are king at Sabine, but the menu delivers on small plates classics — nothing showy, but hearty and very shareable. We enjoyed:

(Image credit: Sabine / Future)

Mac ‘n’ Cheese Croquettes (£15): Crispy, gooey, begrudgingly shared.

Crispy, gooey, begrudgingly shared. Tiger Prawns (£17): Served with flatbread to mop up the tasty aji chilli verde.

Served with flatbread to mop up the tasty aji chilli verde. Italian Sausage Arancini (£15): With a side of pistachio pesto and a shower of Grana Padano, though bringing the meatiness forward would be great.

With a side of pistachio pesto and a shower of Grana Padano, though bringing the meatiness forward would be great. Crispy Shiitake Mushroom Gyoza (£15): A surprise treat, with a “just right” bite to the wrap.

Get on the Guestlist?

We gave Sabine perhaps the hardest challenge you can muster for a rooftop bar — a drizzly night in February.

(Image credit: Sabine / Future)

And though the rain may have beat us inside eventually, Sabine’s terrace proved it had what it takes to draw us back once that sun starts shining again. A space as at ease with a high-risk date as it is a seeing-the-sights gang of visiting mates, its cocktails are expertly served. An easy recommendation for anyone looking to see St Paul’s at its most breathtaking.

Sabine Rooftop Bar is located at Carter Lane, London EC4V 5AJ. For reservations email: sabinestpauls@sabinelondon.co.uk





