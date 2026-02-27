You can now book to dine at Gordon Ramsay's final Netflix doc London restaurant

The latest Gordon Ramsay restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar at 22 Bishopsgate, now has an opening date.

The restaurant-slash-bar is set to open on May 6th, and you can already book a table from Bread Street Kitchen & Bar’s website.

If you’ve watched Ramsay’s just-released Netflix series Being Gordon Ramsay, you’ll know the backstory behind this place.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar is the final eatery featured in the show, and sits on the 59th floor of 22 Bishopsgate. And it's more than just a lunch and dinner spot.

It will open from 6:30am for breakfast, and until 3am Thursday to Saturday, with DJs playing late. On Sundays we’ll even get live music.

There’s even a sports bar attached, which will have a 24-hour license for events running into the small hours.

Menu highlights

A sample menu of the venue has been published online too. There are no prices, but it does feature a whopping 35 menu items, plus sides.

In other Bread Street Kitchen locations you’re looking at around £20-35 for mains, as a guide.

Highlights include a beef wellington for two, the “Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips,” a Wagyu burger and the internet-bait Idiot Sandwich. It features braised short rib with cheese and tomato chutney, and is served with fries.

The 22 Bishopsgate venue joins a bunch of Bread Street Kitchen & Bar restaurants in London, including spots in the city area, Limehouse, Stratford, Battersea and St Paul’s.

It also joins Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High and Lucky Cat 22 at 22 Bishopsgate, which is just a short stroll from Liverpool Street station.

Want to see the story behind these openings? Being Gordon Ramsay is a glossy 6-part Netflix reality show that touches on the chef’s family life amid the pressures of opening multiple new restaurants.

It reached number 10 on the Netflix TV shows chart earlier this week, racking up 2.7 million watches across its first handful of days on stream.





